Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Punjab

A total of 14 athletes from Punjab across 4 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 14 athletes across 4 sports



Hockey 8 players out of the 16-member squad for men team and 1 players out of the 16-member squad for women team are from Punjab. Let's have a look at them Harmanpreet Singh Harmanpreet Singh, born on (6 January 1996) plays as a defender in the Indian team. He was part of the 2016 Olympics squad and this will be his second Olympics.

Rupinder Pal Singh

Rupinder Pal Singh, born on (11 November 1990) plays as a fullback and is considered to be one of the best drag flickers in the world. He made his international debut in 2010 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The 31-years-old was the vice-captain of the team at the 2014 Men's Hockey World Cup and this will be his second Olympics after first one at Rio.

Hardik Singh

Hardik Singh, born on (23 September 1998) plays as a midfielder in the Indian team. He was the vice-captain of the Indian junior team and was roped in to play for the senior national team in 2018 at the Asian men's hockey Champions trophy and also played the world cup in the same year. This will be Olympics debut at Tokyo. Manpreet Singh Manpreet Singh Sandhu, born on (26 June 1992) is the captain of the Indian hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics. He made his international debut at the age of 19 and plays as a halfback in the team. He has represented India in the 2012, 2016 Olympics, and this will be his third One. Shamsher Singh Shamsher Singh, born on (29 July 1997) plays as a forward in the Indian team. He became the first hockey player from Attari to represent an Indian Olympic hockey team (Attari is a village near the India-Pakistan border). Tokyo Olympics will be his first major tournament and debut at the Olympics too.

Dilpreet Singh

Dilpreet Singh, born on (12 November 1999) plays as a forward in the Indian team. The 21-years-old senior national debut came at the 2018 Champions trophy, at which India won silver and was also part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2018 Asian games. He will be making his Olympics debut at Tokyo.

Gurjant Singh

Gurjant Singh, born on (26 January 1995) plays as a forward in the Indian team. The forward was also part of the 2016 junior world cup winning team and made his senior international debut in the 2017 Asia Cup at Dhaka. The 26-years-old will be making his Olympics debut. Mandeep Singh Mandeep Singh, born on (25 January 1995) plays as a forward in the Indian team. He made his senior international debut at the 2013 Hockey World league, and he is a very experienced player making 159 appearances for India. This will be his second Olympics.

Gurjit Kaur

Gurjit Kaur, born on (October 25th 1995) plays as a defender in the indian national women hockey team and also the crucial drag-flicker. In 2017, she made her senior international debut, and in the next year, she scored 8 goals at the 2018 Hockey World cup. The 25-years-old will be the vital player with drag flicks at her debut Olympics.

Shooting

Anjum Moudgil Anjum Moudgil born on (5 January 1994) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in 50m Rifle 3 position and 10m Rifle mixed team at Tokyo Olympics. She won two silver medals in the 2019 world championships, one in 10m air rifle and other one in 10m air rifle team. This will be her Olympics debut at Tokyo.

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa born on (29 November 1995) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in skeet at Tokyo Olympics. He won a gold medal in the men's skeet in the Asian shooting championships which also earned him the quota for Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing

Simranjit Kaur Simranjit Kaur born on (10 July 1995) is an amateur boxer who will be representing India in 60kg category at Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, she had won a bronze medal in the 2018 World championships and this will be her Olympics debut at Tokyo.

Athletics

Kamalpreet Kaur Kamalpreet Kaur born on (4 March 1996) is a field athlete who will be representing India in discus throw at Tokyo Olympics. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a national record attempt of 65.06m during the athletic federation cup in Patiala.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Tajinderpal Singh toor born on (13 November 1994) is a field athlete who will be representing India in shot put at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Earlier in 2018, he won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian games with a national record throw of 20.75m. This will be his Olympics debut at Tokyo.



