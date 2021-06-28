Athletes going to Tokyo Olympics from Indian Railways

Indian Railways has been the biggest support system for deserving athletes by giving training facilities and financial security. Indian railways, Indian Army and Police compete in various competitions so each one of them recruits some of the best athletes in India.



Lot of athletes from various sports have been offered jobs in Indian railways and they happily take up this opportunity because they get financial support and more time to train under their guidance. Indian Railways have produced some top notch athletes participating in the Olympics before so let's have a look at athletes going to Tokyo Olympics this time. Women's Hockey 13 out of 16 players in the current squad to Tokyo Olympics are from Indian Railways. Let's have a look at them

Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team selected for participation in #Tokyo2020 Olympics.



The contingent has a good mix of experience & youth.



13 of the 16 selected players are from Indian Railways, making our Railway family proud.



Chak De! 🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/vkCwVN90Ln — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 17, 2021

Deep Grace Ekka Deep Grace Ekka, born on (June 3rd 1994) is part of Western Railways working as Office Superitendent at Mumbai central. She plays as a defender for the Indian team and has made more than 150 appearances for the national team. The 27-years-old has been part of the 2014,2018 Asian games teams in the past.

Nikki Pradhan

Nikki Pradhan, born on (December 8th 1993) works as a Chief yard master in operation department of Ranchi Railway division. After making her international debut in 2015, she was part of the 2016 Olympics squad and this will be her second Olympics at Tokyo. Gurjit Kaur Gurjit Kaur, born on (October 25th 1995) works in Allahabad division of Nothern Cental Railways. She plays as a defender and also doubles up as drag flicker for Indian team. This will be her debut at Olympics. Nisha Nisha, born on (July 9th 1995), is working with Northern Central Railways and she plays as a midfielder for the Indian team. Making her debut just two years back in the 2019 FIH women series final at Hiroshima, this will be her debut Olympics at Tokyo. Neha Goyal Neha Goyal, born on (November 15th 1996) is working with Northern Central Railways and she plays as a midfielder for the Indian team. She was part of the 2018 World cup squad and this will be her debut at Olympics. Sushila Chanu Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, born on (February 25th 1992) is posted at Masjid Railway station of Central railways and she plays as a midfielder for the Indian team. The experienced campaigner was the captain of Indian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Monika Monika Malik born on (November 5th 1993) is posted as chief ticket inspectors at CSMT, Central Railways and she plays as midfielder for the Indian team. She has been part of the medal winning teams of 2014 & 2018 Asian games and this will be second time Olympics at Tokyo. Navjot Kaur Navjot Kaur, born on (March 7th 1995) is working with Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and she plays as a midfielder for the Indian team. She is one of the most experienced with more than 100 appearances for Indian and this will be her second Olympics at Tokyo.

Salima Tete

Salima Tete, born on (December 27th 2001) is a TTE in the commerce department of the railways and she plays as a midfielder for the Indian team. The 19-years-old is the youngest player in the squad and this will be her Olympic debut at Tokyo. Navneet Kaur Navneet Kaur, born on (January 26th 1996) is working with Western Railways as chief ticket inspector posted at Mumbai central and she plays as forward for the Indian team. This will be her debut Olympics at Tokyo. Lalremsiami Lalremsiami, born on (March 30th 2000) is working with Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and she plays as a forward for the Indian team. She was part of the Youth Olympics squad that won silver in 2018 and this will be her senior debut Olympics at Tokyo.

Vandana Katriya

Vandana Katariya, born on (April 15th 1992) is working with Central Railways as chief ticket inspectors at CSMT and she plays as a forward for the Indian team. Making more than 200 appearances for India, this will be her second Olympics at Tokyo. Sharmila Devi Sharmila Devi, born on (October 10th 2001) is part of the Central Railways and she plays as a forward for the Indian team. She is the second youngest in the squad and this will be Olympics debut at Tokyo. Men's Hockey 4 out of 16 players in the squad to Tokyo Olympics are from Indian Railways. Let's have a look at them Dilpreet Singh Dilpreet Singh, born on (12 November 1999), is from Punjab who plays as a forward for the Indian team. Making debut three years back at the 2018 Champions trophy, this will be his Olympics debut at Tokyo. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, born on (1 December 1993), is from Uttar Pradesh who plays as a forward for the Indian team. He made his senior International debut in 2014, and he was also part of the 2014 men's world cup. The 27-year-old missed out on the squad in the last Olympics so this will be his Olympics debut at Tokyo. Nilakanta Sharma Nilakanta Sharma, born on (2 May 1995) hailing from Manipur is part of the western Railways and he plays as a midfielder for the Indian team. In 2014, he started his career with the Indian junior team but made his senior international debut only three years later.

Amit Rohidas