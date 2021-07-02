Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Rajasthan

A total of 4 athletes from Rajasthan across 3 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 4 athletes across 3 sports.



Athletics Bhawna Jat Bhawna Jat born on (3 January 1996) is a track athlete who will be representing India in 20 Kilometres Race walking at Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic qualification mark was set at 1hour 31 minutes and she clocked 1hour 29minutes and 54seconds at the National Championsip in Ranchi to qualify for the Olympics.

Shooting

Divyansh Singh Panwar Divyansh Singh Panwar born on (19 October 2002) is a sports shooter who will be representing India in men's 10m air rifle & 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics. In April 2019, he secured an Olympic quota place by winning silver medal in the ISSF World cup in Beijing. The 18-years-old would be pairing up with Elavenil Valarivan in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Olympics.





Apurvi Chandela



Apurvi Chandela born on (4 January 1993) is a sports shooter who will be representing India in 10m air rifle at the Tokyo Olympics. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after she finished fourth at the 2018 ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea. Rowing Arjun Lal Jat Arjun Lal Jat born on (7 February 1997) will represent India in men's lightweight double sculls event of rowing at the Tokyo Olympics. His partner for this event is Arvind Singh and both qualified for the Olympics in men's lightweight double sculls event after finishing second in the final race of the Asia Continental Qualifying in Tokyo. These two rowers will be the only representation from India at Tokyo Olympics 2021.



