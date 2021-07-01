Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Odisha

A total of 4 athletes from Odisha across 2 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 4 athletes across 2 sports.



Athletics

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand born on (3 February 1996) is a track athlete who will be representing India in 100m and 200m race event at Tokyo Olympics. She qualify for the Tokyo Olympics based on her world rankings as she has missed the direct qualification for the games. There are 22 spots in 100m, 15 spots in 200m via world ranking and she is currently ranked 44 in 100m and 51 in 200m which make her qualify to the games. Recently, she set a new national record in 100m by clocking 11.17 seconds at the Indian National Grand Prix-4 at Patiala. The 25-year-olds most notable performance is her silver medals in both 100m and 200m at the 2018 Asian games. She became the third indian woman ever to qualify for the women's 100m at Olympics, when she qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics and this will be her second Olympics.

Hockey Amit Rohidas Amit Rohidas, born on (10 May 1993), is a hockey player who will be representing India in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics. He plays as a defender for the Indian team and was first selected for the national team in the 2013 Asia cup and was sidelined for 3 years because of the number of defenders playing in the nation. Since 2017, he has been a regular feature and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team in the 2018 Asian games. Interestingly, this will be his Olympics debut.





Birendra Lakra

Birendra Lakra born on (3 February 1990) is a hockey player who will be representing India in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics. He plays as a fullback in the team and comes from a family who has produced two more hockey players to the country apart from him. His brother Bimal Lakra played as a midfielder for India, and his sister Asunta Lakra captained the Indian women's hockey team before. He has been part of the Indian team on several big occasions, such as the 2014, 2018 Asian Games and silver medal-winning team in the 2014 Commonwealth games. The 31-years-old defender will be going to his second Olympics after he played the first one at the 2012 London Olympics.





Deep Grace Ekka

Deep Grace Ekka, born on (June 3rd 1994), is a hockey player who will be representing India in women's hockey at Tokyo Olympics. She plays as a defender for the Indian team and made her international debut in the year 2011. The 27-years-old was part of both the 2014, 2018 Asian games team, and she also made the cut to the 2016 Olympics team. In addition to being a defender, she also doubles up as a drag-flicker when required. This will be her second Olympics.



