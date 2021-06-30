Athletes who have qualified for Olympics from Maharashtra

A total of 8 athletes from Punjab across 6 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 8 athletes across 6 sports

Women's shooting

Rahi Sarnobat

Rahi Sarnobat born on (30 October 1990) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in women's 25m pistol at the Tokyo Olympics. She has won four gold medals across three ISSF world cups. By winning the gold medal at the Munich world cup in 2019, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Tejaswini Sawant

Tejaswini Sawant born on (12 September 1980) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in women's 50m Rifle 3 Position at the Tokyo Olympics. She has won seven medals in commonwealth games out of which three are gold medals.

Archery

Pravin Jadhav

Pravin Jadhav born on (6 July 1996) is an archer who will represent India in three events such as recurve men individual, recurve men team and recurve mixed team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. At 2019 World Archery championship, the 24-years-old archer was member of the first Indian team to qualify for the final since 2005, they won a silver medal in that event.

Athletics

Avinash Sable

Avinash Sable born on (13 September 1994) is a track athlete who will be representing India in 3000 metres steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics. He holds the national record of 8:20.21 which he achieved at the federation cup in Patiala 2021. The 26-years-old athletes had won a silver medal in the 2019 Asian Athletics Championship and he wants to break his own record at Tokyo.

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan

Vishnu Saravanan born on (24 February 1999) is a sailor who will be representing India in Sailing at the Tokyo Olympics. His father was also accomplished sailor who was a Madras Sappers Sailor and Vishnu was encouraged by his father to take up sailing in 2014. Vishnu has been training in Malta for past two years and he participated in the Mussanah Sailing Championship to qualify for the Olympics.

Badminton

Chirag Shetty

Chirag Shetty born on (4 July 1997) is a badminton player who will be representing India in men's doubles badminton at Tokyo Olympics. He will be pairing up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, with whom he had won the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth games. This pair had a great run in the BWF World Tour (2018-2019) with two titles and two runner-up finishes.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri born on (29 June 1987) is a professional golfer who will be representing India in the men's individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He is currently residing in United States and has seven Asian tour wins and two European tour wins to his name. The 34-years-old golfer represented India in men's team event at the 2006 Asian games and he won the silver medal there.

Udayan Mane

Udayan Mane born on (24 February 1991) is a professional golfer who will be representing India in the men's individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics. He is currently ranked at 354th and qualified for the Olympics with the withdrawal of Argentine Emiliano Grillo who was ranked world number 74. Only top-60 golfers qualify for the Olympics and he was the reserve player behind Gillo so the vacant spot was grabbed by Mane.