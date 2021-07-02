Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Kerala

A total of 9 athletes from Kerala across 3 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 9 athletes across 3 sports.



Athletics KT Irfan KT Irfan born on (8 February 1990) is a track athlete who will be representing India in men's 20km Racewalking at Tokyo Olympics. He had qualified for previous two Olympics, he finished 10th overall at 2012 London Olympic but pulled out of 2016 Rio Olympics due to hamstring injury. In 2012 London Olympics, he clocked his personal best of 1hour 20minutes and 21seconds. Some of his notable performances are fifth spot finish at the 2013 IAAF World Race Walking challenge and has won a bronze medal in the 2017 Asian Race Walking championship.





Murali Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar born on (27 March 1999) is a field athlete who will be representing India in long jump at Tokyo Olympics. The qualification for Olympics was set at 8.22m for a jump and he qualified by the jumping distance of 8.26 at the Federation cup in Patiala. With the jump of 8.26m, he holds the national record in this category and it is the eleventh-best jump in the world this season. Jabir Madari Pillyalil Jabir Madari Pillyalil born on (8 June 1996) is a track athlete who will be representing India in men's 400m hurdles at Tokyo Olympics. He failed to breach the 48.90 Olympics qualifying mark but still managed to qualify for Tokyo Olympics through World ranking quota which had 14 spots available. Some of his notable performances are bronze medal at the 2017 Asian athletic championships and again bronze medal in the 2019 Asian athletic championships.





Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Muhammed Anas Yahiya born on (17 September 1994) is a track athlete who will be representing India in mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics. He holds the national record of 45.21seconds in 400m and competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics in both Individual 400m and 4x400 men's relay but in this Olympic he has qualified only for 4x400m mixed event till now. The 26-years-old will be teaming up with Vismaya, Jishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal Tom in 4x400 mixed relay team event at the Tokyo Olympics. The official confirmation for the men's 4x400m team will be soon.





Noah Nirmal Tom

Noah Nirmal Tom born on (13 November 1994) is a track athletes who will be representing India in mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics. He has personal best of 45.75 seconds which he clocked during the Czech club championship in 2019. The 26-year-old helped the mixed relay team finish third in the heats by running the anchor leg and not only put the team into the World championship final but also booked a berth at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, official confirmation is awaited regarding men's 4x400 in which he will also take part.





Jisna Mathew

Jisna Mathew born on (7 January 1999) is a track athlete who will be representing India in mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics. She was part of the women's 4x400m relay at 2016 Rio Olympics and this will be her second Olympics with competing in a different mixed event. The 22-years-old has a personal best of 52.65 in 400m which she achieved at New Delhi in 2017. Some of her notable achievements are bronze medal in 400m and the gold medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2017 Asian athletic championship in Bhubaneswar.





Velluva Koroth Vismaya

Velluva Koroth Vismaya born on (14 May 1997) is a track athlete who will be representing India in mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics. Some of her notable achievements are winning gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at 2018 Asian games and silver medals in both Women's & mixed 4x400m relay at the 2019 Asian championships. The 24-years-old has a personal best of 52.12 seconds in 400m.





Hockey

PR Sreejesh P.R Sreejesh born on (8 May 1988) is a hockey player who will be representing India in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics and is the most experienced player in the team travelling to Tokyo. He is the former captain and plays as a goalkeeper in the Indian team. His international debut came way back in 2006 at the South Asian games in Colombo and since then he has been part of many international assignments. He was part of 2012 Olympics and 2016 Olympics, in which he was the captain of the side taking India into the quarterfinals. He is the only goal-keeper announced in the squad.





Swimming

Sajan Prakash Sajan Prakash born on (14 September 1993) is a swimmer who will be representing India in 200m butterfly at the Olympics. Recently, he became the first Indian swimmer to make the Olympics 'A' cut to automatically qualify for the Olympics, clocking 1:56.38 minutes in 200m butterfly at the Settecolli in Italy. The Olympic qualifying time (OQT), for the 'A' cut was set at 1:56.48 seconds and with his timing of 1:56.38 he hold the national record in this category. He was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he finished at 28th position in the 200m butterfly and this will be his second Olympics.



