Athletes who have qualified for Olympics from Haryana

A total of 31 athletes from Haryana across 5 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 31 athletes across 5 sports

Hockey

Surender Kumar Surender Kumar, born on (23 November 1993) plays as a defender in the Indian team. He made his international debut in 2013, and he was part of the bronze medal-winning team in the 2018 Asian games. The 27-years-old was part of the 2016 Olympics, and this will be his second Olympics at Tokyo. Sumit Sumit, born on (20 December 1996) plays as a midfielder in the Indian team. He was also part of the 2016 junior world cup winning team and made his senior international debut in 2017 at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. After that, in 2018, he was part of the Asian Champions trophy-winning side and will be looking forward to making his first Olympic appearance in Tokyo. Savita Punia Savita Punia born on (July 11th 1990) plays as a goalkeeper in the Indian team. The 30-year-old goalkeeper was also part of the bronze medal-winning 2014 Asian games team and silver medal-winning 2018 Asian games team. She was the goalkeeper for India in the last Olympics, and this will be her second Olympics in Tokyo.





Udita

Udita, born on (January 14th 1998) plays as a defender in the Indian team. The 23-years-old has been a regular feature in the Indian team since 2017, and this will be her debut Olympics in Tokyo. Neha Goyal Neha Goyal, born on (November 15th 1996) plays as a midfielder in the Indian team. She made her senior national debut in 2014 during the FIH Champions league and was also part of the 2018 world cup team. Tokyo Olympics will be her debut Olympics

Monika Malik

Monika Malik born on (November 5th 1993) plays as a midfielder in the Indian team. She made her international debut in the year 2012, and since then, she has been part of the bronze medal-winning team in the 2014 Asian games and silver medal-winning team in the 2018 Asian games. The 27-years-old was also part of the last year Olympics team, and this will be her second Olympics at Tokyo. Navjot Kaur Navjot Kaur, born on (March 7th 1995) plays as a midfielder in the Indian team. She is one of the most experienced players in the midfield with more than 100 appearances for India, and this will be the second Olympics after the first one at Rio. Rani Rampal Rani Rampal, born on (December 4th 1994) plays as a forward in the Indian team and also captain of the side in the Tokyo Olympics. She is the youngest player to play for India when she made her debut at the age of 15 in the 2010 World cup. This will be her second Olympics after the first one at the 2016 Rio Olympics.





Navneet Kaur

Navneet Kaur, born on (January 26th 1996) plays as a forward in the Indian team. In the year 2012, she made her debut for the national team, and the striker was part of the Silver medal-winning 2018 Asian games team and women's world cup team in the same year. The 25-years-old will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Nisha Nisha, born on (July 9th 1995), plays as a midfielder in the Indian team. She made her debut for the senior squad just two years back in the 2019 FIH Women's series finals at Hiroshima. This will be her debut Olympics in Tokyo.





Sharmila Devi

Sharmila Devi, born on (October 10th 2001), plays as a forward in the Indian team. She made her international debut in the 2019 FIH Olympic qualifier and since then has been a regular feature for the Indian team. The 19-years-old striker will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia Bajrang Punia born on (26 February 1994) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 65kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. He has three world championship medals (1silver, 2 bronze) to his name and this will be his Olympics debut for India. Ravi Kumar Dahiya Ravi Kumar Dahiya born on (12 December 1997) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, he won the Asian championship in this category and will look to carry same form into the Olympics.





Deepak Punia

Deepak Punia born on (19 May 1999) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 86kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. He has won gold medal in junior world championship and also silver medal in senior world championship.





Sumit Malik



Sumit Malik born on (9 January 1993) is a freestyle wrestler who had qualified in 125kg category for the Tokyo Olympics. In the 2018 commonwealth games, he won gold medal for India in this same category. After coming name in doping for use of banned substances he has been banned for two years, he has 1 week to accept verdict or to appeal agaisnt ban. Vinesh Phogat Vinesh Phogat born on (25 August 1994) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 53kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. She has won medals in almost all the competitions such as World championship, Commonwealth games and Asian games. Now, she will look to add a Olympic medal to her list of medals.





Anshu Malik

Anshu Malik born on (5 August 2001) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, she won a gold medal in the 2021 Asian Championships and this will be her Olympics debut at Tokyo. Sonam Malik Sonam Malik born on (15 April 2002) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 62kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. In 2020, she defeated Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik twice during the trials and this will be her first Olympics. Seema Bisla Seema Bisla born on (14 April 1993) is a freestyle wrestler who will be representing India in 50kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Her bronze medal finish in the 2021 Asian championship earned her a place in the Tokyo Olympics.





Boxing

Amit Panghal Amit Panghal, born on (16 October 1995) is an amateur boxer who will be representing India in 52kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25-years-old boxer had won a silver medal in the 2019 World boxing championship and also a gold medal in the 2020 World cup.





Manish Kaushik

Manish Kaushik, born on (11 January 1996) is an amateur boxer who will be representing India in 63kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. The boxer had won a silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal in the 2019 World championship in the past. Vikas Krishnan Yadav Vikas Krishnan Yadav born on (10 February 1992) is an amateur boxer who will be representing India in 69kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. He reached till the quarter-final of the 2016 Rio Olympics and will look to better that performance in this Olympics.

Pooja Rani

Pooja Rani born on (17 February 1991) is an amateur boxer who will be representing India in 75kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. She is both 2019 & 2021 Asian champion and this will be her Olympics debut.





Shooting

Abhishek Verma Abhishek Verma born on (1 August 1989) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in 10m air pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team event at Tokyo Olympics. He is currently ranked World number one in 10m air pistol.





Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput born on (5 January 1981) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in the 50m rifle 3 position event at the Tokyo Olympics. This will be his third Olympics after first two being Beijing Olympics and London Olympics. Manu Bhaker Manu Bhaker born on (18 February 2002) is a sport shooter who will be representing India in three events such as 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics. She won gold medal in both 10m air pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team event in the ISSF World cup Final in 2019.





Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Yashaswini Singh Deswal born on (30 March 1997) is a sports shooter who will be representing India in 10m air pistol & 10m mixed team. She had won a Gold medal in the ISSF World cup held at Rio de Janiero in 2019. Athletics Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra, born on (24 December 1997) is a field athlete who will be representing India in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He holds the national record of 88.07 m which he threw at the Indian Grand Prix in March 2021.





Sandeep Kumar

Sandeep Kumar born on (1 May 1986) is a track athlete who will be representing India in 20km racewalking at Tokyo Olympics. This will be his second Olympics after participating in the first one at Rio.





Rahul Rohila

Rahul Rohila born on (5 July 1996) is a track athlete who will be representing India in 20km racewalking at Tokyo Olympics. Seema Punia Seema Punia born on (27 July 1983) is a field athlete who will be representing India in discus throw at Tokyo Olympics. She has 4 commonwealth games medals & 2 Asian games medals to her name. The discus thrower qualified by virtue of best throw of 63.72m in inter state athletics national championships and this will be her third Olympics.



