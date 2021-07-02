Athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from Delhi

A total of 3 athletes from Delhi across 3 sports have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23. Let's have a look at the 3 athletes across 3 sports.

Deepak Kumar born on (5 November 1987) is a sports shooter who will be representing India in men's 10m air rifle & 10m air rifle mixed team event at Tokyo Olympics. He booked a place at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the bronze medal in 10m air rifle at the 14 th Asian Championship, Doha in November 2019. The 33-years-old will be pairing up with Anjum Moudgil in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at Tokyo Olympics.

Table Tennis

Manika Batra

Manika Batra born on (15 June 1995) is a table tennis player who will be representing India in women's singles & mixed doubles event at Tokyo Olympics. She was defeated by India's second ranked women's singles player Sutirtha Mukherjee but still managed to qualify for the Olympics as the highest-ranked second-placed player at the Asian qualifiers in Doha. In mixed doubles, she will be pairing up with Sharath Kamal and they managed to qualify by winning the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympic qualification tournament.

Athletics

Amoj Jacob

Amoj Jacob born on (2 May 1998) is a track athlete who will be representing India in 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics. The men's relay team qualified at the last moment as the team was placed at 13 out of 16 teams to compete in Tokyo based on the timing of 3:01.89 clocked during the National Inter-State Championships on last Friday. The 23-years-old has a personal best timing of 45.68 seconds in 400m.