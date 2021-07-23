Top
Anurag Thakur in Olympics opening ceremony: Twitter erupts in anger

Indian audience watching their country walk into the Olympics opening ceremony were angry with Anurag Thakur's appearance

A photo of Olympics opening ceremony during Indias arrival (Source: Trendulkar/Twitter)
The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-07-23T18:21:29+05:30

As the entire country was waiting for the Indian contingent to arrive at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, the stream was suddenly reduced to half only to show Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cheering. This turned netizens angry and they shared their frustration on Twitter.

Here's how they reacted:







