Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
Anurag Thakur in Olympics opening ceremony: Twitter erupts in anger
Indian audience watching their country walk into the Olympics opening ceremony were angry with Anurag Thakur's appearance
As the entire country was waiting for the Indian contingent to arrive at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, the stream was suddenly reduced to half only to show Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cheering. This turned netizens angry and they shared their frustration on Twitter.
Here's how they reacted:
Next Story