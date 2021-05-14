Tokyo 2020
Anti-Olympics protestor intrudes International Olympic Committee news conference
An Anti-Olympics protestor pretending to be a journalist intruded a virtual news conference hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.
A middle age man portraying himself as David O'Brien from Yahoo got access to the virtual news conference with the spokesperson of IOC Mark Adams following an executive meeting of the committee.
The man, when given the floor to ask a question, appeared on camera holding a banner which read 'No Olympics in Tokyo 2020'.
"No Olympics anywhere. No Olympics anywhere. **** the Olympics. We don't want the Olympics anywhere. No Olympics in L.A., no Olympics in Tokyo," the man yelled.
The media team of IOC was quick to cut-off the feed of the man from the conference which was being live streamed on IOC's YouTube page. The conference was called-off following this interruption and the video removed from YouTube just minutes after it ended.
An anti-Olympic organisation called 'NOlympics LA' later claimed the credit for the intrusion during the conference on their social media handle. The city of Los Angeles is expected to host the Olympics in the year 2028.
This intrusion comes at a time when the voices against the Olympics are growing strong in the host country of Japan with each passing day. A recently conducted opinion poll in the country concluded that almost 60% of the Japanese population wants the Olympics to be cancelled, while an online petition asking for the cancellation of the Tokyo Games have so far garnered more than 3lakh signatures.