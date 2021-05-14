Anti-Olympics protestor intrudes International Olympic Committee news conference

An Anti-Olympics protestor pretending to be a journalist intruded a virtual news conference hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.



A middle age man portraying himself as David O'Brien from Yahoo got access to the virtual news conference with the spokesperson of IOC Mark Adams following an executive meeting of the committee. The man, when given the floor to ask a question, appeared on camera holding a banner which read 'No Olympics in Tokyo 2020'. "No Olympics anywhere. No Olympics anywhere. **** the Olympics. We don't want the Olympics anywhere. No Olympics in L.A., no Olympics in Tokyo," the man yelled.

A protestor manages to get the last question in today's IOC video press conference. He says "No Olympics anywhere, **** the Olympics" a few times before being cut off. pic.twitter.com/mLF9CxlTCJ — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) May 12, 2021