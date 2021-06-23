Who is Anirban Lahiri? 10 things to know about the golfer

Seasoned golfer Anirban Lahiri secured an Olympic berth for the second time, as he made the cut for the Tokyo Olympic Games by reaffirming the last available spot in Golf. India had procured one slot in the sport for the quadrennial event, and Lahiri being the highest rank Indian in the latest world rankings at the 340th spot, secured the spot.



Best surprise I have got in a while. @Tokyo2020 can't believe I will have the opportunity once again to represent the tricolor 🇮🇳





Let us have a look at ten interesting things to know about the ace golfer:



Who introduced Anirban Lahiri to Golf?

Lahiri started playing golf from the age of 8, and was introduced to the game by his father Dr. Tushar Lahiri, who was a physician in the armed forces and a recreational golfer.



Where was Anirban Lahiri born?

Lahiri was born in the city of Pune in Maharashtra. He currently lives in Florida in the United States of America.

Which brand is Anirban Lahiri attached with?