Tokyo 2020
Who is Anirban Lahiri? 10 things to know about the golfer
10 things you should know about Anirban Lahiri who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics in the Men's Golf Event.
Seasoned golfer Anirban Lahiri secured an Olympic berth for the second time, as he made the cut for the Tokyo Olympic Games by reaffirming the last available spot in Golf. India had procured one slot in the sport for the quadrennial event, and Lahiri being the highest rank Indian in the latest world rankings at the 340th spot, secured the spot.
Let us have a look at ten interesting things to know about the ace golfer:
Who introduced Anirban Lahiri to Golf?
Lahiri started playing golf from the age of 8, and was introduced to the game by his father Dr. Tushar Lahiri, who was a physician in the armed forces and a recreational golfer.
Where was Anirban Lahiri born?
Lahiri was born in the city of Pune in Maharashtra. He currently lives in Florida in the United States of America.
Which brand is Anirban Lahiri attached with?
Anirban Lahiri is currently attached with Indian motors giant Hero Motorcorp.
Anirban Lahiri is a two-time national amateur champion
Lahiri clinched the title of national champion twice in consecutive years 2006 and 2007.
Anirban Lahiri is a former Asian Games medalist
The 33-year old has represented India at the Asian Games and won the silver medal in the 2006 Asian Games at Doha in the men's team event.
Anirban Lahiri is the third Indian to play in the Masters Tournament
Lahiri won the Maybank Malaysian Open and the Hero Indian Open, as a part of the European Tour in 2015. This win made him the third Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh and Arjun Atwal to feature in the Masters Tournament.
Anirban Lahiri has the highest finish by an Indian in a Major
The golfer ensured a joint fifth position finish at the 2015 PGA Championship, with rounds of 70-67-70-68, to obtain a score of −13
Anirban Lahiri is the first Indian to play the Presidents Cup
Lahiri became the first player to earn the honour of featuring in the Presidents Cup, as he qualified for the event in February 2015
Anirban Lahiri broke multiple records at the PGA of America
The 33 year-old hit a 327-yard drive in the tournament, and clinched a traditional gold money clip, along with a USD 25,000 charitable donation in his name. He attained numerous records with his successful outing, becoming the first Indian to shoot sub-par scores in all four rounds in a major, the best relative to par at a major by an Indian and the best round by an Indian at any major
Anirban Lahiri helped India record their joint best performance at the World Cup of Golf
Anirban Lahiri, along with Gaganjeet Bhullar, helped India jointly secure the 10th spot for the second time in their history, at the Golf World Cup at Melbourne in 2018.