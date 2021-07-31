Tokyo 2020
A look at all the firsts at the Tokyo Olympics
The platform of ultimate glory delivers historical performances (the firsts) by giving a chance to young talented competitors
Athletics are considered to be the games where your core strength of running is tested but there is another player who has joined to compete at the Tokyo Olympics: the record books. Yes, the Tokyo Olympics have been a ride of thriller events and exciting matches bringing alongside unpredictable results which have forced the records to run faster than ever. Several upsets, Olympics records changing in minutes and new entrant sports at the Olympics have all proven to be a sell-out for the sports fans.
With the long-awaited Summer Games completing its first week of play, here are some of the FIRSTs created at the Tokyo Olympic:
1. No spectators in Audience
Beginning with a not so usual happening at the Olympics, games without spectators. In normal circumstances, it would have been an absurd idea to even think of hosting Olympics with empty stands. This has been done in response to the rising COVID cases in the region and for the safety of the athletes. Cheers and the roars have all been restricted to homes and television sets with just the athlete's voice being heard in the stadiums without fans.
2. Entry of Four New Sports
For the very first time since 1896 when the Summer Games began, new sports namely skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate were introduced at the Tokyo Olympics. Also, in the 13 years, softball and baseball made a comeback considering their popularity in the host nation.
3. First Gender-Equal Summer Games
Gender Bias has been threatening world peace for a long period of time and a place that talks about equality, this is a big first time. In Tokyo, 49 percent approx athletes are females paving the way for an equitable future.
4. The first young athletes
Debutant Sky Brown at the age of 13 became the youngest-ever player to compete for Team Great Britain in the sport of skateboarding. Also Hend Zaza, a 12-year old from Syria became the youngest player in Olympics history in table tennis.
5. First Trans Athlete
Some firsts transgenders to compete in Tokyo are Quinn, part of Canada's women's soccer team; Laurel Hubbard, women's weightlifter from New Zealand and Chelsea Wolfe, a reserve member of the USA's BMX Freestyle team. Though IOC welcomed transgender at the 2004 Athens Games, there was no open candidate to come forward and participate.
6. First Gold in Taekwondo for the USA
Anastasija Zolotic scripted history to become the first player to win the Olympics gold medal for the USA in women's taekwondo.
7. First Individual Foil Fencing Olympics gold for the USA
Lee Kiefer broke all previous statistics to establish her name as the first American woman to bag the gold medal at the individual foil event in fencing.
8. The first Hmong American Gold Medallist
After the exit of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee made her mark to become the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast and the first to win the Olympics gold medal in women's gymnastics individual all-around event.
9. First Women's Gymnastic Medal for Brazil
In the women's gymnastics individual all-around event, Rebecca Andrade of Brazil bagged the silver and the first-ever Olympics medal for her country in the sport marking a national milestone.
10. First ever gold for the USA in 3-on-3 basketball debut
3-on-3 basketball was played for the very first time at the Olympics. The women's team of USA bagged its first-ever gold by defeating the athletes from Russia.
11. Bermuda's first-ever Gold Medal
A country, with a small population of just 64,000, Bermuda - won its first-ever gold medal at the Olympics when Flora Duffy won the women's triathlon.
12. Turkmenistan's first-ever medal
For some, it was the run for gold but other countries were searching for their first medal ever. Turkmenistan's weightlifter Polina Guryeva accomplished the dream as she won the medal in the women's category of weightlifting. She scripted history by giving her country, their first-ever medal.
13. Philippines First gold medal
Hidilyn Diaz with a lift of 127kg won the first-ever gold for her country in their entire history of participating in the Olympics.
14. US Bakestball Lost its First Match in 17 years
Since 2004, the USA Basketball team was unbeatable at the Olympics until the day when France stunned the three times consecutive gold medallists by 83-76 in the group fixture game.
15. Siblings winning gold the same day in individual sports
Hifumi and Uta Abe, the sibling judokas from Japan won the gold medal in their respective categories on the same day making history to be the first siblings to do so.
16. Air Rifle first gold for the USA
Team USA was not able to win a gold in the 10m men's air rifle event but with a new Olympic record of 250.9, Willian Shaner became the first individual to make it possible for his country.
17. First Asian City to host two Olympics Games
With the 2020 Olympics, Tokyo became the first Asian city to host the Summer Games twice. They last hosted the Olympics in the year 1964.
18. First Indian fencer at the Olympics
Bhavani Devi started a revolution for the sport of fencing in India as she became the only and first-ever Indian to participate and win a round in fencing at the Olympics.
19. First ever Games with the highest number of events
A total of 339 events were scheduled for the Tokyo Olympics - the highest in the history of the games. This time, 18 new games have been included which made it the first-ever Olympics to have this number.
20. First Indian shuttler to reach semis twice in Badminton
The Indian ace female shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to reach the semis at the Olympics twice, winning her first silver at Rio and is about to compete in the semi-final stage on Saturday.