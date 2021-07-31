A look at all the firsts at the Tokyo Olympics

Athletics are considered to be the games where your core strength of running is tested but there is another player who has joined to compete at the Tokyo Olympics: the record books. Yes, the Tokyo Olympics have been a ride of thriller events and exciting matches bringing alongside unpredictable results which have forced the records to run faster than ever. Several upsets, Olympics records changing in minutes and new entrant sports at the Olympics have all proven to be a sell-out for the sports fans.

With the long-awaited Summer Games completing its first week of play, here are some of the FIRSTs created at the Tokyo Olympic:

1. No spectators in Audience

Beginning with a not so usual happening at the Olympics, games without spectators. In normal circumstances, it would have been an absurd idea to even think of hosting Olympics with empty stands. This has been done in response to the rising COVID cases in the region and for the safety of the athletes. Cheers and the roars have all been restricted to homes and television sets with just the athlete's voice being heard in the stadiums without fans.

No spectators in Tokyo is a big blow for a country that's spent years & >$15 billion preparing for the Games.

But Tokyo residents still concerned.

This one telling me the #Olympics are a "disaster" & that IOC officials should "go home"@VictorBlackwell @AlisynCamerota @CNN pic.twitter.com/ZfhXQYxTMK — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 9, 2021

2. Entry of Four New Sports

For the very first time since 1896 when the Summer Games began, new sports namely skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and karate were introduced at the Tokyo Olympics. Also, in the 13 years, softball and baseball made a comeback considering their popularity in the host nation.

The Tokyo Olympics are introducing four new sports — skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing. https://t.co/HoAlehOVNR — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) July 25, 2021

3. First Gender-Equal Summer Games

Gender Bias has been threatening world peace for a long period of time and a place that talks about equality, this is a big first time. In Tokyo, 49 percent approx athletes are females paving the way for an equitable future.

"Tokyo marks a 'turning point' for the elite international sporting competition as the most gender-equal Olympics in the games' history, organizers said, with women accounting for nearly 49% of the 11,090 athletes."#KeepAdvocating https://t.co/nt9k2OBmoj — Women's Sports Foundation (@WomensSportsFdn) July 24, 2021

4. The first young athletes

Debutant Sky Brown at the age of 13 became the youngest-ever player to compete for Team Great Britain in the sport of skateboarding. Also Hend Zaza, a 12-year old from Syria became the youngest player in Olympics history in table tennis.

Hend Zaza and Sky Brown

5. First Trans Athlete

Some firsts transgenders to compete in Tokyo are Quinn, part of Canada's women's soccer team; Laurel Hubbard, women's weightlifter from New Zealand and Chelsea Wolfe, a reserve member of the USA's BMX Freestyle team. Though IOC welcomed transgender at the 2004 Athens Games, there was no open candidate to come forward and participate.

Laurel Hubbard, Quinn and Chelsea Wolfe

6. First Gold in Taekwondo for the USA

Anastasija Zolotic scripted history to become the first player to win the Olympics gold medal for the USA in women's taekwondo.

Florida teen Anastasija Zolotic wins first-ever U.S. gold in women's taekwondo https://t.co/DWaCvUwpDr — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2021

7. First Individual Foil Fencing Olympics gold for the USA

Lee Kiefer broke all previous statistics to establish her name as the first American woman to bag the gold medal at the individual foil event in fencing.

8. The first Hmong American Gold Medallist

After the exit of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee made her mark to become the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast and the first to win the Olympics gold medal in women's gymnastics individual all-around event.

Sunisa Lee, a Hmong American teenager from Minnesota who trained every day through grueling practices and painful injuries, won the women's gymnastics all-around gold medal on Thursday. https://t.co/V4qriK9qL1 pic.twitter.com/nSFgL2woVW — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 29, 2021

9. First Women's Gymnastic Medal for Brazil

In the women's gymnastics individual all-around event, Rebecca Andrade of Brazil bagged the silver and the first-ever Olympics medal for her country in the sport marking a national milestone.

Simplesmente HISTÓRICO!!!! 🥈🥈



Parabéns Rebecca Andrade 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/X859CFHgiy — Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) July 29, 2021

10. First ever gold for the USA in 3-on-3 basketball debut

3-on-3 basketball was played for the very first time at the Olympics. The women's team of USA bagged its first-ever gold by defeating the athletes from Russia.

Congrats to Dallas Wings player Allisha Gray (right), who helped Team USA score a gold medal in the women's 3-on-3 basketball final at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Join us in giving this local athlete some love!



More: https://t.co/az0eaXFKV3 pic.twitter.com/1FBgZqapMI — WFAA (@wfaa) July 29, 2021

11. Bermuda's first-ever Gold Medal

A country, with a small population of just 64,000, Bermuda - won its first-ever gold medal at the Olympics when Flora Duffy won the women's triathlon.

12. Turkmenistan's first-ever medal

For some, it was the run for gold but other countries were searching for their first medal ever. Turkmenistan's weightlifter Polina Guryeva accomplished the dream as she won the medal in the women's category of weightlifting. She scripted history by giving her country, their first-ever medal.

13. Philippines First gold medal

Hidilyn Diaz with a lift of 127kg won the first-ever gold for her country in their entire history of participating in the Olympics.

14. US Bakestball Lost its First Match in 17 years

Since 2004, the USA Basketball team was unbeatable at the Olympics until the day when France stunned the three times consecutive gold medallists by 83-76 in the group fixture game.

The first upset in men's basketball! Star-studded Team USA lose to France. 💥



The first Olympic defeat for the US since 2004.#Basketball #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ANKWo8fdyS — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 25, 2021

15. Siblings winning gold the same day in individual sports

Hifumi and Uta Abe, the sibling judokas from Japan won the gold medal in their respective categories on the same day making history to be the first siblings to do so.

History was made at the Nippon Budokan with brother and sister Hifumi and Uta Abe both winning gold medals in #judo. It doesn't get more beautiful than this. Next up: Shohei Ono #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/qQMbYwY6jN — Klaas Demortier (@klaasdemortier) July 26, 2021

16. Air Rifle first gold for the USA

Team USA was not able to win a gold in the 10m men's air rifle event but with a new Olympic record of 250.9, Willian Shaner became the first individual to make it possible for his country.

Tokyo Olympics: William Shaner of the US clinches gold in men's 10m air rifle event https://t.co/gcb4lwA85O — Republic (@republic) July 25, 2021

17. First Asian City to host two Olympics Games

With the 2020 Olympics, Tokyo became the first Asian city to host the Summer Games twice. They last hosted the Olympics in the year 1964.

18. First Indian fencer at the Olympics

Bhavani Devi started a revolution for the sport of fencing in India as she became the only and first-ever Indian to participate and win a round in fencing at the Olympics.

Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.

I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

19. First ever Games with the highest number of events

A total of 339 events were scheduled for the Tokyo Olympics - the highest in the history of the games. This time, 18 new games have been included which made it the first-ever Olympics to have this number.

20. First Indian shuttler to reach semis twice in Badminton

The Indian ace female shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian badminton player to reach the semis at the Olympics twice, winning her first silver at Rio and is about to compete in the semi-final stage on Saturday.

SINDHU SAILS INTO THE SEMIS!!!



🇮🇳 #PVSindhu overcomes Japan's #AkaneYamaguchi and is now just a step away from her second Olympics medal.#Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/6GvWF6hmI2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 30, 2021



