50% of Tokyo Olympics is over — How has India performed?

It has been eight days since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially began, and we are already halfway through to the world's biggest sporting spectacle.



From protests against the Olympics to Covid-19 scares, and from some inspiring stories to some really brutal heartbreaks – the world of sports has seen everything in the past few days.

There have been some very important lessons learnt as well. The three most notable being the following:

i) There is nothing more important than your MENTAL HEALTH (Thank You Simone Biles for this)

ii) Being World Number 1 or being Top Seeds DOES NOT assure you of an Olympic medal (Thanking Naomi Osaka, Kento Momota, Novak Djokovic, Amit Panghal and many others for this)

iii) NEVER TRUST experts or statistical organisations who predict countless medals for India (You know whom to thank)

When one glances back one feels that the past eight days have flown by, but on second thought it feels as it has been ages since the Tokyo Olympics started.

Well, this is probably because of the kind of campaign India has endured. While Mirabai Chanu's silver looks like something that happened in the last berth, the wounds inflicted by the Indian shooters on our hearts are still afresh.

The first half of the Tokyo Olympics has been a mixed bag for India. There sure were a lot of disappointments, but they are kind of overshadowed by the fact that India would, at the very worst, equal its medal tally from Rio de Janeiro and still has an opportunity to better it.

Weightlifting

Rate: 10/10

Weightlifting has by far been India's best sport at the Tokyo Olympics. The only Indian representation in the sport, Mirabai Chanu, ensured that the country opens its account in Tokyo on the very first day with a silver.

Table Tennis

Rating: 7/10

The Indian table tennis contingent has been one of the biggest surprises for India in the first half of the Tokyo Olympics. While the Indians started their campaign in the sport on a disastrous note with the Mixed doubles pair exiting in the very first round, things did get better. Sutirtha Mukherjee registered a wonderful come from behind victory in the very first round of singles, while Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra ensured that India reached round 3 of singles in table tennis for the first time in their Olympic history.

Archery

Rating: 6/10

Archery, as has been the norm, was disappointing for India. Both the men's and the mixed team reached the quarterfinals but failed to get past the hurdle. Yes, Deepika Kumari did become the first Indian to reach the quarterfinal in the individual section and Pravin Jadhav shone during his debut, but was it enough?

Shooting

Rating: 2/10



