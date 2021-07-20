5 World Records Indians can break during the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics are a platform where each and every athlete wishes to perform to the best of their abilities. The entire world has their eyes fixated on them during the Olympics, drastically increasing the pressure to perform. It is not easy to create a World Record, let alone doing it in the Olympics with billions of people watching.



As the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics near with each passing minute, here, we take a look at five world records India can break during the next couple of weeks in Tokyo.

10m Mixed Air Pistol Qualification score

The 10m Mixed Air Pistol event in Shooting is one of India's biggest medal bets for a medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. India is expected to field two teams in the event in Tokyo, with Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Deswal pairing up.

The pair of Saurabh and Manu holds the current world record for the qualification score in the event with a score of 586. If the teenagers are in the best form during the Olympics, there is a realistic chance that they will surpass their own world record.

Women's Archery Ranking round score

India's sole representation in Women's archery for the Tokyo Olympics is the veteran Deepika Kumari. Just 27-year-old, the woman from Jharkhand has already played a couple of Olympics and will be hoping to return with a medal this time.

The world record for ranking score in women's recurve 50m -72 arrows stands at 692/720. The personal best for Deepika Kumari is 686/720. Going into the Olympics as the world number 1, one can surely expect Deepika Kumari to surpass the score of 692 and set a new world record.

Women's 49kg Weightlifting Clean and Jerk

Mirabai Chanu will be the only Indian weightlifter at the Tokyo Olympics, and will be India's best bet for a podium finish during the 2020 Games. The 26-year-old set a world record in women's 49kg clean and jerk with a lift of 119kg during the Asian Championships in Uzbekistan earlier this year.

Mirabai Chanu has since spent hours training in the United States of America (USA) with her coach, and we surely will not be surprised if she surpasses her own clean and jerk world record.

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final score

Apurvi Chandela was in some stupendous form during the year 2019 and set a world record score of 252.9 in a final of Women's 10m Air Rifle. That record still stands and will be the one to beat if a world record has to be set in the event during the Olympics.

While Apurvi Chandela's form has dipped a bit ever since the covid-19 imposed break, the 28-year-old seems to be hitting her peak slowly. Apart from Chandela herself, the Indians can also count on the young Elavenil Valarivan to break this world record during the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's 10m Air Pistol Final score

The world record score in a final of men's 10m air pistol stands at 246.5. The 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary boasts of a personal best score of 246.3 in the final. If the youngster is in his zone during the Olympics, one can surely expect him to surpass the score of 246.5 and create a new world record in the final.