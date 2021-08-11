5 funny moments from the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics drew to a close on 8th August 2021 after more than two weeks of sporting carnival. The United States of America topped the medal tally, followed by China and Japan, while India ended at 48th position with a total of 7 medals, including a gold.



From some brilliant sportsmanship shown by the athletes to some controversies and from some emotional moments to incidents that left us in splits, the Tokyo Olympics had it all. Here, we look at some of the funniest moments from the quadrennial event which went by. Ariarne Titmus' coach goes crazy The coach of Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, Dean Boxall, could not really hide his excitement when his ward defeated the great Katie Ledecky in women's 400m Freestyle to be crowned the Olympic champion. Boxall went all in at the stands, leaving even the volunteer worried about her safety!

Titmus' coach Dean Boxall looked like every living room across the country. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/j7z9a3nRuQ — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) July 26, 2021



Australian swimmer drops the F-bomb

An Australian swimmer, Kaylee Mckeown, could not really control her excitement on air after winning the gold medal in women's 100m backstroke. The 20-year-old dropped the f-word during an interview right after the race before immediately covering her face with her hand. As expected, the incident went viral on social media, with even Kaylee's mom reacting.

⚠️ Viewer discretion advised ⚠️



It's fair to say Kaylee McKeown is pumped to be an Olympic gold medallist 🥇😅#7Olympics | #Tokyo2020 | #Swimming pic.twitter.com/6oRgi3VlNQ — 7Olympics (@7olympics) July 27, 2021



Judo coach slaps judoka before fight German judoka Martyna Trajdos was seen being slapped hard by her coach before her round of 32 fight against Hungary's Szofi Ozbas. This led to a huge outrage on various social media platforms before Trajdos herself clarified that it was her pre-fight routine and the slap was consensual.



Kayak repaired using condom Yet another Australian to be in the centre of a funny incident, Jess Fox, repaired her kayak using a condom at the Tokyo Olympics and went on to clinch the bronze medal. Fox needed some urgent repair in the nose of her kayak after her heats of the Canoe Salom K1, and her team stepped in to use the condom provided to them in the Games Village to repair the kayak.



The 'anti-sex' cardboard bed theories

Well, this happened before the Tokyo Olympics commenced, but it was definitely the funniest of the lot. It all started when the American track athlete, Paul Chelimo, took to his Twitter account to explain how the beds in Games village are made of cardboard to avoid intimacy amongst athletes.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

This rumour soon spread on social media, with even mainstream media portals carrying the 'anti-sex' bed theory, before Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan rubbished these claims with a video of him jumping on the beds.



"Anti-sex" beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021



