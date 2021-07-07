12 staff including 2 workers at the Tokyo Olympics village test positive for Covid-19

In a big blow to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is now just over two weeks away, a total of 12 staff, including two workers in the Olympic village, have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

According to a report in ABC News, the two workers in the village were tested positive last week, and further investigations have revealed that the two have been eating in a group along with two other workers – a violation of the organising committee's covid-19 countermeasures.



The Tokyo Olympics village is yet not open to athletes and is not expected to be open for yet another week. The outbreak of covid-19 remains a huge concern for Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who have insisted on going ahead with the Tokyo Olympics come what may. Earlier, an athlete and a coach from Uganda's Olympic contingent and a Serbian rower had been tested positive for the coronavirus on their arrival at Tokyo for the Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to start from 23rd July 2021 and will go on until 8th August 2021, with all the necessary covid-19 restrictions and precautions.



