Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in men's discus throw

Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya pulls off a surprising effort to win the medal in Tokyo Paralympics on Monday in the Men's F56 category.



Throwing in a pool of eight competitors, Kathuniya raked up a nest throw of 44.38m, his season-best, in his sixth attempt. After throwing 42.84m and 43.55m in his second and fifth attempts, respectively, Kathuniya could make only three legit throws in the final.

Going first among the eight throwers, Kathuniya's mammoth throw distance remained unmatched till the second-last contestant threw. Brazil's Claudiney dos Santos overtook Kathuniya with a best throw of 45.59m.

Yogesh Kathuniya with a throw of 44.38m has confirmed another medal for #IND at #Paralympics



Yogesh Kathuniya holds degrees in B.Com from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. He comes from humble family background. His father was a retired Army Officer. Yogesh is suffering from a severe condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome (Quadriparesis) in all four limbs.



He started Discus Throw in 2017. His mother Meena Devi is the one who supported him when no one else did. He started his career in 2018 in the Asian Para Games 2018 and secured 4th place in Discus Throw.