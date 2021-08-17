World Champion Manasi Joshi 'angry' and 'disappointed' over not being able take part in Tokyo Paralympics

India's ace para badminton player and former world champion Manasi Joshi took to Twitter to announce that she is sad over not being able to take part at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.



Update: Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 I'm sorry I won't be making it to this year's Paralympic Games at Tokyo because of multiple reasons currently out of my understanding. I will come back stronger. pic.twitter.com/lWV2fX4TNH



"I would like to let you all know that I won't be participating at this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo. It is sad. I am disappointed and angry. I don't know what to do right now but I will come back stronger. The whole 2020 has been a year where I have learnt a lot. I am sorry that I culdn't be a part of this year's Paralympic Games. I wish every athlete from India the very best."

Manasi also thanked her coaches, her sponsors, her trainers and the Gopichand Badminton Academy for being by her side.



Who is Manasi Joshi?

Manasi Joshi is one of the most prominent names in India's para badminton circuit. Joshi has been a trailblazer ever since she took up the sport following an accident in 2011. She grabbed headlines in 2019 by winning the World Championships in Basel, beating compatriot and world No.1 Parul Parmar in the women's singles SL3 final.





She has won a gold in the single women's category of the BWF World Para Championships in 2019 along with a silver and bronze in the same tournament two years apart. To add to this she has also won bronze medals at the Asian Championships, Asian Para Games and the International Championships.

Why Manasi Joshi isn't competing at Tokyo Paralympics?

Para badminton is making its Paralympics debut at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. The 2020 Games will see para badminton being played out in 14 categories. Manasi Joshi, who competes in the Women's Singles SL3 category will not be able to take part in the Paralympics because her pet category is not a part of the Paralympics roster this year.



India will see seven participants in the para badminton segment of the Paralympics, where Manasi's compatriots like Pramod Bhagat, Parul Parmar, Palak Kohli will be taking part.





