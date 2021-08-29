WATCH: Vinod Kumar lands bronze with stunning discus throw at Tokyo Paralympics

Taking India's medal haul to three on a single day, Indians are shining at the Tokyo Paralympics and how! After silver medal victories by Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar, discus thrower Vinod Kumar also joined the party by winning the bronze and made National Sports Day incredibly merry for its citizens!

Vinod Kumar came out as a surprise package today for India at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 41-year-old discus thrower grabbed the bronze medal in the Men's F52 category with a throw of 19.91m and set an Asian Record along the way with this feat as he made his debut here! Meanwhile, Piotr Kosewicz of Poland won the gold medal with an effort of 20.02m while Croatia's Velimir Sandor took silver with a throw of 19.98m.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



🥉Vinod Kumar, Paralympic medallist at 41-years-old. Here's a glimpse of the throw that got him a new personal best and a new Asian Record.



(🎥 Paralympics YouTube) pic.twitter.com/qFxb3n5NXZ — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 29, 2021

Vinod, who was able-bodied in the earlier years of his life, used to be a part of the Border Security Force (BSF) and it was during that tenure that he suffered an injury that has left him using a wheelchair. But Vinod, an admirer of para sports soon found discus throw and started to excel in it. A bronze medallist at the 2019 Para World Championships, Vinod is most definitely trailblazer, even at this age, as he inspired countless people with his victory today!