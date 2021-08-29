Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics: Here's how social media applauded

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar pulled off a surprise at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 41-year-old won the bronze medal in the Men's Discus Throw F52 category with a throw of 19.91m and set an Asian Record along the way.



The former BSF personnel becomes India's third medal winner at the Tokyo Paralympics after Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar claimed silver medals each in table tennis and men's high jump, respectively. After Vinod won his medal, social media showered praise on him. Here's a look:



The AMAZING jump & the WOW throw!@nishad_hj & Vinod Kumar, congratulations on winning #Silver in the men's high jump & #Bronze in the men's discus throw events respectively .



Inspirational!👏🏻#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/NVLvkTW5fo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2021





And in no time another medal!!

Vinod Kumar wins Bronze medal in Discus Throw F52 at #TokyoParalympics. Congratulating Vinod Kumar for the success. Your perseverance and effort is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/l46pOgZeJW — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2021

An Olympic medal at 41! And a new Asian record too. Vinod Kumar, you sir are an inspiration to everyone🙌🏼 Congratulations👏🏼🇮🇳 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/cx2Ko5DpY0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 29, 2021

Yet another proud moment for India!



Congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning the bronze medal at #TokyoParalympics. With such grit and dedication you have won hearts world over. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2021

What a day for Indian sports!



Kudos to Vinod Kumar for getting the Bronze Medal in #Paralympics .



You have made the entire nation proud. pic.twitter.com/dL6BPRAmDN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning the Bronze Medal at #Paralympics. Proud of him for his amazing performance. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2021















