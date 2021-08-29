Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics: Here's how social media applauded
Vinod Kumar becomes India's third medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics. He is being praised all over social media.
Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar pulled off a surprise at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 41-year-old won the bronze medal in the Men's Discus Throw F52 category with a throw of 19.91m and set an Asian Record along the way.
The former BSF personnel becomes India's third medal winner at the Tokyo Paralympics after Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar claimed silver medals each in table tennis and men's high jump, respectively. After Vinod won his medal, social media showered praise on him.
Here's a look:
