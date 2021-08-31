Venezuela wins 2 gold medals in 15 mins to break Para athletics jinx

India is one of the many countries in the world that has experienced the recent elation of winning an individual Gold in athletics in the Olympics and Paralympics. The joy is unparalleled for the fans and athletes alike. Another country that finally broke its jinx at the Paralympics in athletics was Venezuela. It took just 15 mins to erase an unwanted record that existed for over 5 decades.

Massive congratulations to 100m sprinters Linda Patricia Perez Lopez and Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade - you have made history! 🙌#ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/UOQYj9pRSw — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 31, 2021

Sprinter Linda Lopez first began her T11 competition with a gold when she charged ahead of the pack along with her running partner and won gold. This was the first time that Venezuela won Gold in any athletics event at the Paralympics and Linda was beyond elated.

The second event came after 15 minutes when Lisbeli Marina Andrade broke free of the pack to win Gold in the T47 event. She too had been dominative in all the heats and finished the final with a time of 11.97 seconds, just .2 seconds of the Paralympic record. Both these athletes have created history for their country and have brought Venezuela to new heights with their achievements at the Tokyo Paralympics.