Mariyappan Thangavelu wins two medals in two Paralympic appearances

Indian para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu continued India's fine showing at the Tokyo Paralympics winning a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T63 category. Mariyappan was one of the three athletes from India competing at the event and started at the 1.73m mark. From 1.73 to 1.83, he cleared all the jumps in his first attempt itself. For the 1.88m jump, it took Mariyappan three attempts to clear the mark which ensured a medal for India.

🥈 MARIYAPPAN THANGAVELU 🥈#MariyappanThangavelu wins his 2nd Paralympics medal as he clinches the silver in the Men's #HighJump T63 event at the #TokyoParalympics.#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/7irAU5bYMG — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 31, 2021

Mariyappan won his second medal at the Paralympics in as many appearances, after winning the gold in the Rio 2016 Paralympics where he clinched the medal with a brilliant jump of 1.86m. Interestingly, both at the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics, Mariyappan was competing against USA's Sam Grewe for the gold.



Mariyappan won the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics as he couldn't clear the 1.88m mark in all his three attempts, whereas the American Sam Grewe achieved the feat in his third attempt.

Despite missing out on gold, it was an incredible performance from Mariyappan Thangavelu who now has two gold medals in two successive Paralympic Games. At the same event, India's Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal as well which took India's overall medal tally to ten at the Tokyo Paralympics.