Tokyo Paralympics: Volleyball enthusiast Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in High Jump

The Indian athletics contingent continued its fine showing at the Tokyo Paralympics with yet another medal, as Praveen Kumar won the silver in the Men's High Jump T44 category. Competing at his first-ever Paralympics, Praveen Kumar's best attempt of 2.07m was good enough to ensure India its eleventh medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and also created a new Asian Record.

PRAVEEN KUMAR - SILVER MEDALLIST 🥈#PraveenKumar finishes 2nd in the Men's High Jump T64 event at the #TokyoParalympics to get India its 4th medal in #HighJump.



📸: @Media_SAI #Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/9AmuDU5u5W — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 3, 2021

Born with the impairment of having one leg shorter, Praveen Kumar always had a great interest in sport and initially in his early years used to love playing Volleyball. He became aware of para-sports when competed in a high jump competition with able-bodied athletes. Praveen was then further motivated by Dr. Satyapal Singh, the National Para Athletics coach, who persuaded him to take up para-sports seriously and decided to take him under his wing.



Praveen Kumar made a big splash at the international stage at the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 by winning a silver medal. Earlier in the year, the 18-year-old also won the gold at the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix 2021, Dubai, and also created an Asian Record in the process.

With a world ranking of third in the Men's High Jump T44 category, Praveen Kumar started at the mark of 1.88m at the Tokyo Paralympics. He cleared the mark in his first attempt and looked really good throughout the event. He took two attempts for his best jump of 2.07m which led to him winning a silver medal. Praveen Kumar's medal was India's fourth in High Jump and eighth in athletics at the Tokyo Paralympics.