Tokyo Paralympics: Tarun Dhillon finishes at 4th place in men's singles badminton

Indian shuttler Tarun Dhillon finished fourth in the Men's SL4 para-badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 27-year-old lost to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 17-21, 11-21 in the bronze medal match.

The match started quite evenly with both the athletes scoring points on a regular basis and it was Tarun who took the initiative leading at the interval of the first set but the Indonesian made a strong comeback and won the first set with a scoreline of 21-17.

In the second set, Fredy Setiawan started in an aggressive manner and raced ahead with a 5-0 lead. Tarun did manage to pull the deficit to an extent but Fredy led at the interval of the second stage with a scoreline of 11-4. The Indonesian made sure that he maintained that lead throughout the second set and didn't allow Tarun with any opportunities to make a comeback in the set as well as the match.

Tarun did manage to score a couple of quick points but Fredy eventually wrapped up the match by winning the second set with a scoreline of 21-11 and securing the bronze in the process. This meant that Tarun had to settle for a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Paralympics.



