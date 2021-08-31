Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj created shooting range at his home for his training

Indian para-shooter Singhraj Adhana continued India's fine outing at the Tokyo Paralympics after winning a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category. Singhraj faced a tough fight in the finals from his Chinese counterparts but he overcame the challenge with flying colours.

The Haryana-born shooter, who was competing at his first Paralympic Games, like most of the athletes had a tough time while preparing for the Paralympics because of the pandemic. Before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics, Singhraj in a discussion with PM Narendra Modi mentioned how he continued his preparation even during the lockdown. Singhraj knew that his sport required continuous training, and after talking to some of his fellow competitors decided to set up a shooting range at his home itself.

When the lockdown was partially lifted in the month of June, Singhraj with the help of his family created a plan to set up a 50m shooting range. He presented this plan to the National Rifle Association of India who fully supported and gave him the required permission to create this range. Singhraj used the funds which he had received as prize money from the Haryana Government previously and didn't even flinch once to spend this money so that he continues his training from home.

हरियाणा के पैरा शूटर सिंहराज जी ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि यदि समर्पण और परिश्रम हो तो लक्ष्य को हासिल करने में उम्र बाधा नहीं बन सकती है। pic.twitter.com/SH5TuEPSoT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2021

The effort that Singhraj put in to create his own shooting range during the pandemic in 2020 paid off massively as he won the bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics. One can only sit back and applaud the sheer determination put in by Singhraj to succeed at the Paralympic Games.

