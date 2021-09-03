Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara wins bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3P

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara wins bronze medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 at the Asaka Shooting Range on Friday.

Avani began in the kneeling position earning a total of 149.5 points scoring 50.8, 50.3 and 48.4 in three rounds, respectively. In prone, she scored 51.5, 51.4, 51.0 in three rounds to take her total to 303.4. In the standing elimination round, Avani shot 50.5, 50.8 and 48.4 in the three rounds, to finish with a total score of 445.9.

Earlier, in the qualifications, Lekhara raked up up a total of 388 points in the four series of Kneeling positions. In the prone position, Lekhara scored 393 points. In the last standing position, she picked up 395 points to end her qualification stage with a total of 1176 points.



Lekhara became the first woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games for India. Lekhara made history not only with a gold medal in the R-2 Women's 10m air rifle SH1 event, but also by winning India its first medal for shooting in either the Olympic or Paralympic Games. She also set a Paralympic record with a score of 249.6.





