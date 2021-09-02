Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat reaches Semi-final of men's singles badminton, 1 win away from medal
India's ace men's para badminton player Pramod Bhagat beats Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight games of 21-12, 21-9 to reach the Semi-final of men's SL 3 badminton competition of the Tokyo Paralympics.
Pramod just need one more win to ensure a medal at the Games.
Pramod dominated the first game and winning five consecutive points maintaining the widest margin of 9 point lead. Chyrkov barely had any response to Pramod's sharp returns to the edges.
The Indian continued to show his dominance in the second game as he was up by 11-2 at the interval. In just 10 minutes of the game, Pramod was up by a 10 points lead of 16-6. The points kept on piling up as Pramod registered a comfortable 12 point lead at 19-7.
Chyrkov earned one point, but the game was pretty well under Pramod's control, who won it 21-9. The entire match lasted for 26 minutes.
Earlier, Pramod Bhagat defeated his Indian compatriot Manoj Sarkar in the first group stage match on Wednesday. Bhagat defeated Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9. The entire match lasted for 56 minutes.
The top seed Bhagat dominated the first game and he managed to win it comprehensively. However, the second game went back and forth and it was Sarkar who managed to win, sending the match into the third and deciding game.
In the third and deciding game, Bhagat raised his game and he managed to win it 21- 9.