Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony: LIVE Updates, blog
Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates from the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.
After a successful conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, the much-awaited Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is all set to kick off. But before that happens, the stage is set for the grand opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on August 24. The world's biggest parasports event once again returns to Japan after 57 years of hosting the 1964 edition and just like the recently concluded Olympics, the mega event will be held behind closed doors.
Due to the strict COVID-19 rules, the opening ceremony will be a subdued affair with a total of 75 people performing in the ceremony in a largely empty Olympic stadium.
The quadrennial para games event will see the participation of close to 4,403 athletes across 22 sports. The Indian contingent is nearly thrice as large as that of Rio 2016, as 54 athletes will compete for glory in numerous sports disciplines at the mega sporting event. Follow The Bridge for LIVE updates from the opening ceremony.
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2021 12:12 PM GMT
PM Narendra Modi wishes India team
India's PM Narendra Modi stood up and applauded the Indian Paralympic contingent when they walked in for the parade and has wished them luck.
- 24 Aug 2021 12:10 PM GMT
India's neighbours Pakistan enter Paralympics donning their traditional attire
- 24 Aug 2021 12:03 PM GMT
Chile comes for the athletes' parade with their contingent. They are followed by Germany. It's a happy atmosphere in the Olympics stadium in Tokyo.
- 24 Aug 2021 11:55 AM GMT
Spain makes a grand entrance
One of the heavyweights of the Paralympic Games, Spain enters the Olympic stadium in high spirit. They will have 143 para athletes in Tokyo
- 24 Aug 2021 11:51 AM GMT
Singapore arrives
Singapore arrives in vibrant red, followed by Zimbabwe and Switzerland.
- 24 Aug 2021 11:47 AM GMT
Ivory coast march in the Olympic stadium, followed by Colombia and Congo.
- 24 Aug 2021 11:44 AM GMT
Greece comes in with their huge Paralympic contingent, they are followed by Kyrgyzstan, Guatemala.
- 24 Aug 2021 11:39 AM GMT
Who is Tek Chand - India's flag bearer at Tokyo Paralympics?Tek Chand will be competing in the F-54 category. He came 6th in the World Para Championships in 2019. Tek Chand took up javelin in 2016 and was coached by Satbir Singh. He won a bronze medal at the Para Asian games in 2018 and qualified for the Olympics earlier this year. Tek Chand faced disability back in 2005 during a road accident and has kept all obstacles behind him to get to where he is today. He hails from the Rewari district in Haryana.
- 24 Aug 2021 11:34 AM GMT
It's time for India!
India enters with nine-member contingent at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. Tek Chand could be seen as the flag-bearer. It was followed by Indonesia.