Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony: LIVE Updates, blog

After a successful conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, the much-awaited Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is all set to kick off. But before that happens, the stage is set for the grand opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on August 24. The world's biggest parasports event once again returns to Japan after 57 years of hosting the 1964 edition and just like the recently concluded Olympics, the mega event will be held behind closed doors.



Due to the strict COVID-19 rules, the opening ceremony will be a subdued affair with a total of 75 people performing in the ceremony in a largely empty Olympic stadium.

The quadrennial para games event will see the participation of close to 4,403 athletes across 22 sports. The Indian contingent is nearly thrice as large as that of Rio 2016, as 54 athletes will compete for glory in numerous sports disciplines at the mega sporting event. Follow The Bridge for LIVE updates from the opening ceremony.