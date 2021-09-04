Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in men's singles badminton
Indian para shuttler Manoj Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category.
The world no. 3 in his category, Sarkar took the first point in Game 1, however, Fujihara closed in and picked up on his lead at 4-1. Sarkar picked up successive points to equalise at 5-5 and then started building a lead. The Indian maintained a three-point lead at 11-8 during the interval. He paced up his performance but Fujihara made a good comeback in the attempt at equalising at 19-19. He raced past Manoj at 20-19 and earned one game point. Manoj levelled at 20-20 and then went on to win the first game at 22-20 in 27 minutes.
The second game began with a 2-2 tie and Manoj raced past Fujihara at 5-2. At intervals, Manoj had a five-point lead of 11-6. He went to establish a 16-8 lead over the Japanese and it seemed quite easy for him to win the match. He eventually pocketed the game 21-13 to win the match.