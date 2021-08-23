Tokyo Paralympics Opening ceremony - Preview, when, where to watch

The Paralympics are all set to begin tomorrow with the opening ceremony set to kick off the event in style. The main concept for the opening ceremony is "We Have Wings" and this will be displayed as part of the opening ceremony theme and performances. 75 people will be performing in the ceremony with the youngest performer being 11 years old.

When will it take place?

The ceremony will take place on the 24th of August at 5:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch?

The streaming will be done on both the Doordarshan sports channels which are DD National and DD Sports. SonyLiv will not be telecasting the Paralympic Games and it will now be the Discovery Streaming service/app. Eurosport and Eurosport will be the other channels streaming the games live.

You can also watch it live on Prasar Bharati that streams events on YouTube.