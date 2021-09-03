Tokyo Paralympics: Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra crash out of Women's Club Throw Final

Indian women and para athletes Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra competed in the Women's Club Throw/Discus F51 Final on Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics. It was a disappointing outing for both Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra as neither of them will be returning with medals from this edition of the Tokyo Paralympics after they put on a lacklustre show at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

First, Ekta Bhyan, the gold medallist from the 2018 Asian Para Games failed to start on the correct foot as her first two throws were fouls, which she followed up with a throw of 7.07m in third attempt and which was her her season best, soon it was a 8.38m in her fifth attempt and a sorry 2.69m in her fourth attempt. With a final throw of 5.54m Ekta Bhyan crashed out of medal contention in the F51 event, despite being an obvious medal favourite.

#ClubThrow | #EktaBhyan seems to have had some trouble there and is out of medal contention.



Her attempts:

x

x

7.07

2.69

𝟖.𝟑𝟖 (SB)

5.54#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 3, 2021

On the other hand, Kashish Lakra, at just 17 years of age produced a much better performance than Ekta but wasn't close to competing for the podium spot. In her first throw, Kashish threw 12.14m, followed by a 12.55m, an 11.97m in the third attempt, and a 12.66m in the fourth and her final two throws were fouls again. With this performance, Kashish also notched her season best throw at 12.66m. However, she finished fourth on the list despite these efforts while Ekta ended up on the sixth position.