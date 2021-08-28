Tokyo Paralympics - Day 4, 28th August - Bhavina Patel vies for a place in the finals - LIVE updates, Scores, Results, Blog, Medal

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics!

The joy is overflowing in the Indian camp already as para table tennis star Bhavina Patel will get ready to contest her semi-final in the Women's Wheelchair Class 4 event against 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist, China's Miao Zhang. Patel, staved off the reigning Paralympic champion, Serbia's Peric Borislava in straight games to assure herself a medal at the Paralympics - the very first one for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Games. The former World No. 2 will look to continue her dream run as she takes on her third-seeded Chinese opponent and get closer to the finals and bettering the colour of her medal to a silver or a gold.

Following Bhavina's match, we will have the two men's compound archers – Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar in the men's 1/16 elimination round.

The final man in action for India would be javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati in Men's F57. Though he is not expected to be amongst the medals, the 24-year-old would be eager to prove himself at the biggest of all stages.

Follow ALL our LIVE UPDATES here: