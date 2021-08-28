Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics - Day 4, 28th August - Bhavina Patel vies for a place in the finals - LIVE updates, Scores, Results, Blog, Medal
Having created history by assuring India of a medal at the Paralympics, Bhavina Patel will eye the finals and a chance to better the colour of the bronze.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics!
The joy is overflowing in the Indian camp already as para table tennis star Bhavina Patel will get ready to contest her semi-final in the Women's Wheelchair Class 4 event against 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist, China's Miao Zhang. Patel, staved off the reigning Paralympic champion, Serbia's Peric Borislava in straight games to assure herself a medal at the Paralympics - the very first one for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Games. The former World No. 2 will look to continue her dream run as she takes on her third-seeded Chinese opponent and get closer to the finals and bettering the colour of her medal to a silver or a gold.
Following Bhavina's match, we will have the two men's compound archers – Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar in the men's 1/16 elimination round.
The final man in action for India would be javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati in Men's F57. Though he is not expected to be amongst the medals, the 24-year-old would be eager to prove himself at the biggest of all stages.
Follow ALL our LIVE UPDATES here:
Live Updates
- 28 Aug 2021 1:26 AM GMT
Bhavina creates history once again!
Pinch us, because we can't believe this as Bhavina Patel is through to the finals after surviving nail-biter, phew! She causes a major upset by defeating the World No. 3 from China to win the match, 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11!
- 28 Aug 2021 1:24 AM GMT
Points of pressure being churned out now - phew!
Miao Zhang has started attacking and has come right up to close the gap with Patel. The World No. 3 lags behind at 8-9!
- 28 Aug 2021 1:22 AM GMT
Bhavina leads the way still
Bhavina is only a few points away from winning the match and a gold medal chance away now! She leads 5-8!
- 28 Aug 2021 1:20 AM GMT
Bhavina is using a lot of deception today especially with her serves
Bhavina is looking very powerful currently as she still has the lead at 3-6!
- 28 Aug 2021 1:18 AM GMT
Into the final game and Bhavina takes a whopping lead!
Bhavina takes a 0-4 lead after she takes a timeout and immediately, regains her momentum in the final game! Let's go, Bhavina!