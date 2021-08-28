Top
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics - Day 4, 28th August - Bhavina Patel vies for a place in the finals - LIVE updates, Scores, Results, Blog, Medal

Having created history by assuring India of a medal at the Paralympics, Bhavina Patel will eye the finals and a chance to better the colour of the bronze.

Bhavinaben Patel confirms the first medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics
Bhavinaben Patel confirms the first medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics (Source: ITTF/Cheng Howe Seet)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-08-28T06:58:08+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge on Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics!

The joy is overflowing in the Indian camp already as para table tennis star Bhavina Patel will get ready to contest her semi-final in the Women's Wheelchair Class 4 event against 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist, China's Miao Zhang. Patel, staved off the reigning Paralympic champion, Serbia's Peric Borislava in straight games to assure herself a medal at the Paralympics - the very first one for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Games. The former World No. 2 will look to continue her dream run as she takes on her third-seeded Chinese opponent and get closer to the finals and bettering the colour of her medal to a silver or a gold.

Following Bhavina's match, we will have the two men's compound archers – Shyam Sundar Swami and Rakesh Kumar in the men's 1/16 elimination round.

The final man in action for India would be javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati in Men's F57. Though he is not expected to be amongst the medals, the 24-year-old would be eager to prove himself at the biggest of all stages.

Follow ALL our LIVE UPDATES here:

Live Updates

