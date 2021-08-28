Ace para table tennis star Bhavina Patel is on a dream run at the Tokyo Paralympics, where she is making her debut as she will now contest for the gold medal. Taking down seasoned paddlers and former Paralympic medallists, Bhavina has shown her champion mentality for the majority part of her Tokyo campaign, having lost only one match so far. Yet, the biggest challenge still awaits the paddler from Gujarat who has confirmed a silver medal as she will have to lock horns once again against the Chinese top seed, Zhou Ying.



Zhou Ying, at 32 years of age, is a legendary figure in the Women's Wheelchair Class 4 category and has been decorated generously over the years. Bhavina, so far, has never been able to defeat the deceptive Ying and strangely enough, is yet to take a game off the Chinese in all their 7 career meetings.

"No-one beats me 12 times in a row"



Bhavina Patel #IND had lost all 11 previous matches against Miao Zhang #CHN, but will fight for #Gold in the women's class 4 singles after winning a final-game decider in their semi-final.



#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/gtjU8PqYFZ — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2021

Not at all promising to be an easy match, Bhavina has an incredibly tough challenge cut out for her as she takes on Ying a second time at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the edition of this Paralympics. Bhavina, needs to step up her game even more and hope for the stars to align if she plans on causing an upset.



#BhavinaPatel is confident of winning a #gold.



Listen to what she has to say after her win in the semifinals: 👇#TableTennis | #Paralympics



pic.twitter.com/fyY3DOCIeO — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 28, 2021



A tale of numbers - Zhou Ying holds a massive edge over Bhavina



Zhou Ying (Source: Chinese Paralympics Association)





The fact that Zhou Ying, will enter the finals of the Women's Singles Wheelchair Class 4 event as the overwhelming favourite is no secret. The World No. 12 Bhavina, who was placed in the same Group A as the top seed had lost 3-0 in her group opener against Ying on Day 1 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ying will be coming into the gold medal contest without having lost a single match or broken much sweat and therefore will pose a difficult challenge for Bhavina who has never been able to win a single time against her - in all the 7 times they have faced off.

The 32-year-old Chinese, Zhou Ying, is extremely familiar with the Paralympics and its ways as she has been a 5-time gold medallist at the Games, a 5-time World Champion, a 5-time Asian para Games gold medallist and an incredible 10-time gold medal winner in the Asian Championships in singles, doubles and team events combined. Meanwhile, Bhavina's list isn't that tall but it is still impressive as the paddler from Gujarat has a silver from the 2018 Asian para Games and a silver and a bronze from the Asian Championships in singles, doubles and team events, again.