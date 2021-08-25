How Tarun Dhillon overcame injury and eyeing a stellar show in para badminton at Tokyo Paralympics

Many have predicted an inspiring performance from the Indian para-shuttlers at the Tokyo Paralympics, and rightly so. The 7-member team has some experienced as well as bright talents ready to give their all as badminton makes its debut on the big stage. One name that people might be overlooking is Tarun Dhillon.



The current World No.2 in the SL4 category, Dhillon is one of those scintillating talents who can put in a good shift for a podium finish. Just like the majority of the nation, a young Tarun was enamoured of the idea of being a cricketer. But an accident at age 10 made his plans take a detour. While recovering, he found badminton and hasn't looked back ever since. His talent and skill had been noticed by his family and peers alike, and there were no reservations with regards to his love for the sport. Even after being involved with a racquet and a shuttlecock for more than a decade now, the young athlete still looks up to his family and coaches for motivation. A 19-year old Dhillon shot to fame in 2013 as he became the best in the world after winning gold in the World championship. He regained his rank in 2015, making him a two-time world champion. He added another feather to his cap when he won the gold in the 2018 Para Asian games.

Two ACL injuries to his left knee could have destroyed Tarun Dhillon's 🇮🇳 morale, but the Indian SL4 player refused to get bogged down, and is confident about his chances at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics.#WeThe15 #RaiseARacket 🏸https://t.co/htKdya3fgY — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 23, 2021