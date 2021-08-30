"I had trained Sumit Antil like a commando. He is my best student" — Coach Naval Singh

Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil won gold in men's javelin (F64) at the Tokyo Paralympics with a new world record throw of 68.55m. Sumit shattered the world record not once, not twice but thrice during the final in Tokyo on Monday. He threw 66.95 in his first attempt to set the new world record, before bettering it with his second throw. Then in his fifth attempt, he again set a new world record with a throw of 68.55m. Fellow Indian Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth in the event, with a best throw of 62.20m.



Elated by his historic feat, Sumit Antil's coach Naval Singh gets emotional. In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, Singh says, "This was my third Paralympics Games as the coach. Before this, Amit Saroha and Jaideep Deswal displayed a good show at the 2012 Paralympics. But before their verification could begin, my father had passed away that year. Today is his birth anniversary, I can't express how big it means for me that Sumit won the gold."

Naval Singh has been training the national javelin throwers since 2012 and he trained Sumit since 2018, the time he started javelin throw. "We had created a coachs' ecosystem in javelin throw and backed every player who performed well. In 2016, Sandeep also missed a medal by a whisker, finishing fourth. I don't have enough words to say how glad I am today."



