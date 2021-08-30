Sumit Antil wins gold medal in Javelin Throw: Social media reacts to his success

Indian Paralympian secured India's second gold medal with an astonishing performance in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 23-year-old also broke his own World Record in this category three times. Of the six attempts, only one attempt was invalid and all the remaining five attempts were better than his previous World Record mark of 62.88m. His fifth attempt, which has his best throw and the one which secured the gold medal, was 68.55m.

After winning the gold medal, social media ensured to show Sumit Antil all the love that he deserved.

Here's a look:





Sumit Antil sets a new World Record and wins🥇 for India in the Javelin Throw F64 event.



Phenomenal day for 🇮🇳 at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics with a second Gold medal win. pic.twitter.com/o3UFQ2SGyL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 30, 2021





Sumit Antil secures India's second Tokyo Paralympics gold in the men's javelin throw F64 event. Also a world record. It's raining medals! pic.twitter.com/qm7Xy6ITLo — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 30, 2021





There is peaking through the season and then there is peaking over five throws. What a champion, Sumit Antil 🔥 https://t.co/wIk85EtmsL — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 30, 2021

Setting a world record and breaking it again, that is unbelievable.

You've made all of us very proud #SumitAntil. Congrats for the 🥇#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WDN7prt66Q — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 30, 2021

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil's record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021























