Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Sumit Antil wins gold medal in Javelin Throw: Social media reacts to his success
Sumit Antil became India's second gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics and was praised all over social media
Indian Paralympian secured India's second gold medal with an astonishing performance in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 23-year-old also broke his own World Record in this category three times. Of the six attempts, only one attempt was invalid and all the remaining five attempts were better than his previous World Record mark of 62.88m. His fifth attempt, which has his best throw and the one which secured the gold medal, was 68.55m.
After winning the gold medal, social media ensured to show Sumit Antil all the love that he deserved.
Here's a look:
Next Story