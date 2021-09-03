Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillion qualify to semifinals of Men's Singles SL4

Both the Indian para-badminton stars in Men's SL4 Singles category, Tarun Dhillon and Suhas Yathiraj, have made it to the semifinal of the Tokyo Paralympics. Both of them registered their second consecutive group stage win earlier today.

While Suhas Yathiraj defeated Indonesia's Susanto Harry 21-6, 21-12 competing in Group A in just 19 minutes, Tarun Dhillon overcame a spirited fight from South Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 in Group B to make it to the last four.

Both, Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillon still have one more group stage match to play, which they will play later today against France's Lucas Mazur and Setiawan Fredy of Indonesia respectively.

