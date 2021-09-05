Suhas Yathiraj clinches silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics overcoming congenital deformity in legs

District Magistrate Suhas Yathiraj has won silver in the Men's Singles SL4 Badminton final. His efforts were more than commendable but France's L. Mazur was a step ahead of India's bureaucrat. Nevertheless, Yathiraj clinched second place to become India's first-ever IAS officer to win a Paralympics medal. This is the country's third medal in badminton, making the first-time event a successful one.

The civil servant was born with congenital deformity in his legs but that was never a drawback for him. His journey as a shuttler began back in 2016 when he was serving as a District Magistrate of Azamgarh district. Despite only been called to a badminton event as a guest of honour, he had an urge to participate, such was his love for sports. The current para-badminton coach, Gaurav Khanna, had spotted Yathiraj at that event after which he encouraged him to take the sport up professionally.

