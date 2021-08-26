Tokyo Paralympics: Sonalben Patel crashes out of women's singles

India's Sonalben Patel fell to a 3-1 defeat to South Korea's Gyu Lee in Class 3 Group D Women's Singles at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The Ahmedabad girl lost 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 in 30 minutes to crash out of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Sonalben Patel started the match in a wonderful fashion, coming from 8-10 down to take the first game 12-10 in seven minutes. However the South Korean went storming back in the second round, leaving no room for error to win it 11-5.

A powerful show from #KOR's Lee Mi-Gyu 💪#IND's Sonalben Patel goes down fighting and misses out on qualifying for the Round of 16 after a 3-1 (12-10, 5-11,3-11, 9-11) defeat in Class 3 of #ParaTableTennis#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @sonup123 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 26, 2021

Whatever little hopes the Indian fans might have had after the first game soon vanished as Gyu Lee absolutely demolished Sonalben Patel to win the third game 11-3.



Sonal did try to make a brief comeback in the final game after she was trailing 2-8, but the South Korean held her nerves to restrict the late surge from the Indian to close the game 11-9.