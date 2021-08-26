Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Sonalben Patel crashes out of women's singles
Sonalben Patel lost 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 in 30 minutes to South Korea's Gyu Lee.
India's Sonalben Patel fell to a 3-1 defeat to South Korea's Gyu Lee in Class 3 Group D Women's Singles at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The Ahmedabad girl lost 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 in 30 minutes to crash out of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Sonalben Patel started the match in a wonderful fashion, coming from 8-10 down to take the first game 12-10 in seven minutes. However the South Korean went storming back in the second round, leaving no room for error to win it 11-5.
Whatever little hopes the Indian fans might have had after the first game soon vanished as Gyu Lee absolutely demolished Sonalben Patel to win the third game 11-3.
Sonal did try to make a brief comeback in the final game after she was trailing 2-8, but the South Korean held her nerves to restrict the late surge from the Indian to close the game 11-9.