Tokyo Paralympics: Soman Rana finishes 4th in F57 Men's Shot Put event

It was a battle of nerves for the big man from India as he had to wait till the end to confirm a medal for himself. Regardless of the result, Soman Rana went out with his head held high.

Soman did extremely well in the first throw to land a throw of 13.81m. His subsequent throws of 12.92m and two foul throws were not as expected of him given his potential and previous best. However, Soman kept at it and ensured that he finished the final two throws with 13.36m and 13.37m. Despite not bettering his personal best or reaching close to the record, Soman did exceptionally well to get into the 1st position.

13.81m kept him at the top for a very long time. It was Marco Borges of Brazil who finally managed to displace him off the top with a throw of 14.85. There was still hope later on as Soman clung on to 2nd position until there were only 2 competitors left. Wu Goushan came along and broke the Paralympic Record(his own record) with a throw of 15m. This put Soman Rana into third place with just one competitor remaining. It was all down to Thiago Paulinho Do Santos of Brazil to seal the final spot.

He blazed through with a PR throw of 15.10 and went on to win Gold. This also ended Soman Rana's chances of winning a medal at the Paralympics.







