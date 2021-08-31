Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana spent Rs 7000 to 8000 daily for training to win medal

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana finished with the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.



Singhraj's total score in the final was 216.8 which saw him finish in the third position to add to India's medal tally. The shooter suffers from a limb impairment which did not deter him from going after his dreams and goals, proving to us that physical limitations cannot stop us from chasing after our dreams.

हरियाणा के पैरा शूटर सिंहराज जी ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि यदि समर्पण और परिश्रम हो तो लक्ष्य को हासिल करने में उम्र बाधा नहीं बन सकती है। pic.twitter.com/SH5TuEPSoT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2021

Singhraj came from a financially unstable background and had to go through tremendous struggles to continue his training and help his family make ends meet. The ace shooter explained his previous struggles in an interview with PM Narendra Modi, where he said that his wife had to sell her jewellery to help him realize his shooting dreams.

