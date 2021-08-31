Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana spent Rs 7000 to 8000 daily for training to win medal
Singhraj Adhana's effort pays off today as he wins the bronze medal in shooting at Tokyo Paralympics.
Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana finished with the bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.
Singhraj's total score in the final was 216.8 which saw him finish in the third position to add to India's medal tally.
The shooter suffers from a limb impairment which did not deter him from going after his dreams and goals, proving to us that physical limitations cannot stop us from chasing after our dreams.
Singhraj came from a financially unstable background and had to go through tremendous struggles to continue his training and help his family make ends meet. The ace shooter explained his previous struggles in an interview with PM Narendra Modi, where he said that his wife had to sell her jewellery to help him realize his shooting dreams.
In the interaction, he told The PM, "Shooting is an expensive sport and the even in which I compete, turns out to be quite expensive. It is difficult to continue a sport like that particularly if you are coming from a farmer's family. When I won the nationals and was called up for the Indian camp, I had made my mind that I would win a medal at the Paralympics. I decided to use the best rifle and ammunition in the world for my training. I spent Rs 7000- Rs 8000 for training every day. At one point I ran out of my money and my wife sold her jewellery to support my training."
Singhraj's dream comes true today as he wins a medal at the Paralympics with all his grit and determination put together.