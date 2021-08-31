Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in shooting

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in the shooting finals of Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 on Tuesday.

Competing in the finals, Singhraj scored 216.8 behind China's Xing Huang and Chao Yang. His effort led China to miss a complete sweep of the podium, as another Chinese Xiaolong Lou finished fourth.

Singhraj becomes the second Indian shooter to win a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics after Avani Lekhara won the gold medal on Monday.





BRONZE FOR SINGHRAJ 🥉#Singhraj finishes 3rd in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event to win the 2nd shooting medal for India at the #TokyoParalympics.#Shooting | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/bL1kyUliuF — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 31, 2021





Manish Narwal, on the other hand, finished seventh in the shooting finals. Manish Narwal had amassed 575 -21x after shooting 60 shots on the target and finished in the first position in the qualifying round edging past China's Xiaolong Lou on the number of X's(575 -15x). Meanwhile, Singhraj Adhana gathered 569 -18x to finish 6th in the qualifications.



