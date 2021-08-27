Tokyo Paralympics: Sakina Khatun finishes 5th in women's powerlifting final

Indian para powerlifter Sakina Katun finishes fifth in the women's 50kg powerlifting event on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics.



Participating in her maiden Paralympic Games, Sakina lifted 90kg in her first attempt, followed by an unsuccessful lift of 93kg in second. In her third attempt, Sakina successfully lifted 93 kg to finish 5th.



Egyptian Reha Ahmed a best of 120kg to win the gold medal, followed by China's Hu Dandan, who lifted 112kg to win the silver medal and Great Beitain's Olivia Broome lifted 107kg to win the bronze medal.