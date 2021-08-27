Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Sakina Khatun finishes 5th in women's powerlifting final
India's only woman powerlifter at Tokyo Paralympics, Sakina Khatun finishes in fifth position in the final of the women's 50kg powerlifting.
Indian para powerlifter Sakina Katun finishes fifth in the women's 50kg powerlifting event on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Participating in her maiden Paralympic Games, Sakina lifted 90kg in her first attempt, followed by an unsuccessful lift of 93kg in second. In her third attempt, Sakina successfully lifted 93 kg to finish 5th.
Egyptian Reha Ahmed a best of 120kg to win the gold medal, followed by China's Hu Dandan, who lifted 112kg to win the silver medal and Great Beitain's Olivia Broome lifted 107kg to win the bronze medal.
Sakina made the country proud by winning a silver in the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai in the up to 45kg category with a lift of 80kg. Sakina Khatun is the only female para-athlete in Indian history to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Hailing from Bengaluru, Sakina's father worked as a marginal farmer and her family faced many financial problems. Despite all of this, Sakina survived Polio as a child and she had to undergo four surgeries to survive the deadly disease.
