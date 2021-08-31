Tokyo Paralympics: Rubina Francis finishes 7th in the final of shooting event

Indian shooter Rubina Francis on Tuesday finished 7th in the finals of women's shooting Air Pistol SH1event of Tokyo Paralympics.

Francis scores a total of 128.5 points. In the1st Competition Stage, she raked up 92.6 points, with four 10+ shots into the target. However, in the 2nd competition elimination stage, she could hit just one 10.1 shot to get eliminated.

India's #RubinaFrancis has qualified for the finals of Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #TokyoParalympics.



She finished 7th in the Qualification Round with a score of 560.#Shooting | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/TyWEV2tmkw — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 31, 2021

Rubina had earlier qualified for the finals finishing seventh with 560 points in the qualifiers.



At the end of the first series, Rubina was in 13th place with 91 points however, the Indian shooter moved up the leaderboard into sixth place after a total of 187 following the conclusion of the second essay.

Rubina then moved to third place with 282 points at the halfway stage of the qualification event. Her average score at that particular instance was 9.4. Rubina's average score dropped a little to 9.35 which also saw her moving down to fourth place after the fourth round.



In the next two series, Rubina registered scores of 93 and 93 respectively to go further down at the seventh spot. She will resume her quest for the medal later on Tuesday.



