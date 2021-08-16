Tokyo Paralympics: Reigning world champion Sandeep Chaudhary out to erase memories of Rio

Reigning World Para champion and world record holder, Sandeep Chaudhary, is all set to make his second Paralympic appearance in Men's F64 Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Paralympics.



Sandeep was 12 years old when he injured his left hip; though not severe, lack of immediate treatment led to permanent damage. The formation of pus in the joints had to be surgically treated to avoid further complications.



Though Sandeep was left with severe loss of mobility, it couldn't stop the teenager from pursuing sports.

How it all started?

Sandeep tried his hands on several sports, including badminton, volleyball back at his hometown in Sonepat, Haryana.

He only found his true calling at Javelin in 2014 when GoSports introduced him to his trainer Rajveer Chaudhary and coach Nawal Singh who trained him for a while before Sandeep could even try on run-ups, let alone attempt a throw.

What is F-64?

F64 is a classification at Tokyo Paralympics for field athletes. Athletes with moderately affected movement in one/both legs or the absence of limbs, or limbs length difference.

F-64 Javelin Throw

Athletes are expected to adjust their balance due to asymmetry during the run-up before the attempt.

Sandeep was under the good guidance of Nawal Singh, who had briefly trained the newly crowned Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, and the results indeed started coming in as soon as two years of training when he won a Gold at the Berlin Open in 2016.

Know Your Para Athlete



Sandeep's significant achievements include:



Gold - Men's Javelin Throw, F64, 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, Doha

Gold - Men's Javelin Thow, F42-44/61-64, Asian Para Games, Jakarta

World Record - 66.18m

Sandeep missed on his dream at Rio Paralympics when despite his then-personal best throw of 54.30m, he finished 4th just outside the medal positions.



Sandeep Chaudhary has grown significantly since then; come 30th August 2021 and he will be raring to have yet another go at the Paralympics podium.