Tokyo Paralympics: Rahul Jakhar qualifies for the finals in 25m Mixed SH1 Shooting event

It was a consistent set of scores for Rahul Jakhar that led him to qualify for the finals of the 25m SH1 Mixed event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In the precision event, Rahul scored 3 sets of 93,95 and 96 to bring him to a total of 284. His third series in precision involved five 10's in a row in the first 5 shots. Barring three 8's in the first series, Rahul did exceptionally well to qualify for the final.

In the rapid fire round, Rahul scored 95, 98 and 99. This was the best series out of a majority of the competitors and took Rahul to 5th place. In the second series, he scored eight 10's which allowed him to score 98. He took this a notch higher by scoring nine 10's in the 3rd series and this took his series score to 99 and overall score to 576. Post the other competitors finishing their rounds, Rahul had confirmed a second placed position.

The other Indian in the field, Akash lost out on qualifying for the final. He did not have a good start to his event as despite a good Series 1 score of 93, he slipped back and fell several ranks when he scored 83 in Series 2. This involved one 7, two 8's and four 9's as it proved to be a disastrous score. He ended the precision round with a score of 278.



In the rapid fire round, Akash scored 87 in Series 1 which also included a 5 that brought his overall score down. He made a massive comeback in the next two series when he scored 92 in Series 2 and 94 in Series 3. This was consistent shooting by the Indian who notched up shots above the 9 and 10 barrier in his final twenty shots. However, it was not to be for him as he finished out of the top 8 in position 21.