Para shooter Rahul Jakhar looks to replicate his record breaking World Cup success in Tokyo Paralympics

The Indian shooting contingent is focused on getting glory back to the country at this year's Paralympics that are being held in Tokyo. Amongst other sports, shooting has been one of the disciplines where the Indian para-athletes have not been able to open their account in terms of medals. This time around, things can be different. With a good mix of youth and experience, the record 10-member team are hopeful for a decent medal haul.

Rahul Jakhar win gold medal in crotia world cup 2019

Amidst them is 35-year old para shooter Rahul Jakhar. The Haryana state marksman comes with his vast experience that can prove to be pivotal during the Tokyo games. The current World No. 8 had taken part in the 2018 Asian Para Games, in the P4 Mixed 50m free Pistol (SH1) event. Jakhar's most proud moment as a professional shooter has to be his stellar performance at the Para World cup, which was held in Croatia in 2019. He had won gold with a score of 240.1. Not only did he finish top of the podium, but he also broke the World record in that event.



He continued his good form even in 2021, during the Para shooting World Cup that took place in Lima-Peru earlier this year. With a gold-winning performance in the 25m pistol event, Jakhar confirmed his spot at this year's Paralympics.