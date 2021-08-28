A former professional Valorant gamer wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics

We all have heard stories of athletes switching sports at various points in their career. Some do it early on; others like Michael Jordan, Paolo Maldini do it after they have earned substantial success in the sport they start up with.



But have you ever heard of any professional gamer switching to traditional sports? Well, not only switch but also win probably the most prestigious title on earth? If you haven't, it is high time you do now! A former professional Valorant player from Australia, Rowan Crothers, has won the gold medal in Men's S10 50m Freestyle Swimming at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Crothers is affected by cerebral palsy, which affects his movement capabilities and motor functions. The 23-year-old from New South Wales was forced into swimming by his parents to help him with his condition and has now risen to be crowned the Paralympic Champion.

His advice to young kids watching? "Get in the pool," he laughs. And then, "Find something you love and chase it." — Luke Henriques-Gomes (@lukehgomes) August 25, 2021

Crothers even represented Australia at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics and also has a 2014 Commonwealth Gold Medal against his name.

Besides, he is also an accomplished Valorant player and has competed as an esports athlete till a decent level. With an in-game name of Magnetbrain, Crothers competed in the Valorant Pro Oceanic region. He was also a part of the Pants Down team which had qualified for the Let'sPlay.Live Challengers Tournament in September last year. However, Magnetbrain has since not competed in any other esports tournament and had focused all his energies on swimming – a decision which quite certainly bore fruit in Tokyo.



