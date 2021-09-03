Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump

India's para high jumper Praveen Kumar wins silver medal in the finals of Men's High Jump - T44 at Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

On a rain-soaked track at the Olympic Stadium, Praveen Kumar became the youngest Paralympic for India at the age of 18. Kumar passed on his first attempt of 1.83 and directly cleared 1.88m in his first jump. Then after sitting through the 1.93m mark, he cleared 1.97m on his first attempt which was enough to ensure him a medal. It took two attempts for Kumar to clear the 2.01m mark, alongside Great Britain's Jonathan Edwards Broom and Poland's Maciej Lepiato.

Kumar cleared 2.04m jump in his first attempt. He couldn't clear the 2.07m mark in his first attempt. However, he made a smooth finish to clear the mark in his second try making the Asian Record, which Broom and Lepiato had failed. Lepiato failed to clear the mark in his third attempt, which had assured Praveen at least a silver. Broom cleared the 2.10m mark in his second attempt, which Praveen failed to clear in his three attempts, thus settling for silver.

Kumar's was the fourth medal for India in men's high jump at Tokyo Games after Nishad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Sharad Kumar.

Screengrab from YouTube