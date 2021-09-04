Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar become first Paralympic medallists from Odisha and Uttarakhand

Indian para shuttlers created history on Saturday at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, winning the country's first-ever titles at Games.

Pramod Bhagat, who is ranked 1 in the world, clinched the coveted gold medal defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final of Men's SIngles SL3 category by 21-14, 21-17 in a match that spanned 45 minutes.

On the other hand, Manoj Sarkar picked up the bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the same

Both the shuttles have achieved a unique feat for which their respective states could be proud of. While Bhagat becomes Odisha's first-ever Paralympic Games medal winner, Sarkar achieves the same feat on behalf of his state Uttarakhand.









Hailing from Attabira in Bargarh District of Odisha, Pramod comes from humble family background and belongs to a family of farmers. Pramod was infected with polio at the age of 5yrs. Multiple inadequate treatments caused deformity in his leg. He was always in love with sports and played a lot of sports in his childhood as his father supported him. He then started focusing on Badminton, and in 2002, while playing a District level tournament, he beat all able-bodied players. With the new feather to his crown, Bhagat has put himself in a position that no other para shuttler has ever reached. India's first-ever Paralympian gold medallist shuttler has now won all the major para badminton men's singles titles in the world.